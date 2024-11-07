Windows smashed during overnight break-in at Union Street clothing store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Windows smashed during overnight break-in at Union Street clothing store

Attic's Aberdeen branch will be closed until further notice.

By Ellie Milne
Smashed window at Attic
One of the windows at Attic has been smashed during a break-in. Image: DC Thomson.

The windows of a Union Street store have been smashed during an overnight break-in.

Items of branded clothing were stolen from the Aberdeen branch of Attic after it closed on Wednesday evening.

One of the windows next to the main entrance has been smashed with broken glass covering the floor.

The mannequins on display at the storefront have also been knocked over.

Broken window at Attic on Union Street
Passing shoppers were shocked to see the damage to the front of the store. Image: DC Thomson.

It appears the thief was able to take jackets on sale through the broken window.

It is understood at least two Purple Mountain Observato (PMO), which sell for between £275 and £395, were stolen.

The store’s team have shared photos of two of the styles on Facebook – a mustard shell jacket and a black puffer jacket.

Attic on Union Street closed after break-in

Attic on Union Street will remain closed until further notice.

Police van on Union Street in Aberdeen
Police are in attendance at the store on Union Street. Image: DC Thomson.

The break-in and theft have been reported to the police and officers were in attendance at the store this afternoon.

In a post shared online, Attic wrote: “Unfortunately, due to unwelcome overnight visitors, our Aberdeen store will be closed until further notice today.

“The police are currently looking in to it for us.

“If you could all please keep an eye out for a couple of our most recognisable PMO styles on any reselling sites that would be hugely appreciated.

“Our Inverurie and online stores remain open as usual.”

Attic storefront
Attic’s Aberdeen branch was broken into overnight. Image: DC Thomson.

The Union Street branch of Attic first opened in November 2022 after 21 years at The Academy shopping centre.

The storefront is currently obscured by railings which are in place for construction of the new Aberdeen market.

This means shoppers have to take a detour around the building site to visit Attic which has had a further impact on the business.

In September, Attic boss Adam McLaughlin told The Press and Journal the restrictions were costing them “thousands and thousands”.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 8.55am on Thursday, November 7, we received a report of a break-in to and theft from a premises on Union Street, Aberdeen.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 0706 of November 7.”

