Windows smashed during overnight break-in at Union Street clothing store

The windows of a Union Street store have been smashed during an overnight break-in.

Items of branded clothing were stolen from the Aberdeen branch of Attic after it closed on Wednesday evening.

One of the windows next to the main entrance has been smashed with broken glass covering the floor.

The mannequins on display at the storefront have also been knocked over.

It appears the thief was able to take jackets on sale through the broken window.

It is understood at least two Purple Mountain Observato (PMO), which sell for between £275 and £395, were stolen.

The store’s team have shared photos of two of the styles on Facebook – a mustard shell jacket and a black puffer jacket.

Attic on Union Street closed after break-in

Attic on Union Street will remain closed until further notice.

The break-in and theft have been reported to the police and officers were in attendance at the store this afternoon.

In a post shared online, Attic wrote: “Unfortunately, due to unwelcome overnight visitors, our Aberdeen store will be closed until further notice today.

“The police are currently looking in to it for us.

“If you could all please keep an eye out for a couple of our most recognisable PMO styles on any reselling sites that would be hugely appreciated.

“Our Inverurie and online stores remain open as usual.”

The Union Street branch of Attic first opened in November 2022 after 21 years at The Academy shopping centre.

The storefront is currently obscured by railings which are in place for construction of the new Aberdeen market.

This means shoppers have to take a detour around the building site to visit Attic which has had a further impact on the business.

In September, Attic boss Adam McLaughlin told The Press and Journal the restrictions were costing them “thousands and thousands”.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 8.55am on Thursday, November 7, we received a report of a break-in to and theft from a premises on Union Street, Aberdeen.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 0706 of November 7.”