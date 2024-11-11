Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Train disruption ends between Aberdeen and central belt after vehicle collision with crossing barriers Trains between Aberdeen and Glasgow and Aberdeen and Edinburgh were subject to cancellations after a vehicle collided with level crossing barriers at Barry Links. By Alberto Lejarraga November 11 2024, 12:17 pm November 11 2024, 12:17 pm Share Train disruption ends between Aberdeen and central belt after vehicle collision with crossing barriers Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6625533/trains-aberdeen-edinburgh-glasgow-collision-barry-links/ Copy Link 0 comment Trains between Aberdeen and the central belt were disrupted on Monday. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire Trains between Aberdeen and the central belt were disrupted due to an incident in Angus. ScotRail said that a road vehicle collided with a level crossing barrier between Barry Links and Monifieth. Services connecting the Granite City with Edinburgh and Glasgow were running at reduced speed due to the incident. The operator informed that trains between the cities would be “cancelled, delayed or revised.” ScotRail engineers were sent to the scene after 11:30am to fix the issue. The line has now reopened.
Conversation