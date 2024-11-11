Train disruption ends between Aberdeen and central belt after vehicle collision with crossing barriers

Trains between Aberdeen and the central belt were disrupted due to an incident in Angus.

ScotRail said that a road vehicle collided with a level crossing barrier between Barry Links and Monifieth.

Services connecting the Granite City with Edinburgh and Glasgow were running at reduced speed due to the incident.

The operator informed that trains between the cities would be “cancelled, delayed or revised.”

ScotRail engineers were sent to the scene after 11:30am to fix the issue.

The line has now reopened.