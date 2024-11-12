Garthdee ‘will never forgive RGU for broken promises’ as residents could end up coughing up parking permits cost

Garthdee residents could be forced to pay to park outside their homes – or fight students for a spot – after council chiefs refused to take on the hefty bill.

Robert Gordon University has covered the costs of a controlled parking zone around Garthdee and Kaimhill since its inception in 2001.

The cash pledge spared residents from fees, with the zone in place to “protect” them from an influx of students parking near the campus throughout the day.

But earlier this year, RGU decided to back out of the decades-old deal – which meant paying the council tens of thousands a year as they struggle to balance the books.

More than 130 jobs are currently at risk, and another 130 staff have already been made redundant, amid a major financial crisis.

The decision to throw out the deal, however, caused an outrage among Garthdee residents who said “they will never forgive RGU for the broken promises”.

To mitigate this, desperate education bosses put together a proposal urging the council to take on the bill instead and spare both the university and residents from paying.

What was RGU’s proposal?

Members of the net zero, environment and transport committee were today presented with several options, which would allow RGU to withdraw from the deal in phases.

These included gradually reducing the university’s obligations for parking permits over the next three or five years – with the council picking up the rest of the whopping bill.

This meant finance chiefs would have had to spare £84,000 to £160,000 from the council’s treasury every year.

However, council officers shot down the proposal, saying this “would not be feasible”.

They also pointed out that if the council agrees to pay for the permits, others in a similar situation – those near Foresterhill Campus – could come to demand the same.

Instead, they offered to potentially hold a consultation with residents where they could pick between two options – pay for their permits or scrap the parking zone as a whole.

Speaking to The P&J after the meeting, council co-leader Ian Yuill said there will be further discussions with the community and RGU to decide their next move.

Local champions gives scathing indictment of RGU

Garthdee Community Council chairman, Andrew Murray, scolded university chiefs for their handling of the situation.

And he branded the proposed compromise “grossly offensive” to locals, lamenting that “residents will never forgive RGU for their broken promises”.

He also warned councillors to keep locals at the forefront of the issue, saying elected officials “will feel the wrath of Garthdee residents if a compromise is not reached”.

Former community council chairman, Paul O’Connor, echoed Mr Murray’s comments, warning that the fiasco could “do damage to relations beyond repair”.

He told The P&J: “Be in no doubt, the people of Garthdee are furious with RGU and how they are behaving, and we do not appreciate being taken for mugs.”

What does RGU say?

A spokesman for the university stressed the “significant contribution” they have made to the Garthdee area in the last 20 years.

This includes voluntarily contributing £300,000 towards the parking zone since 2012.

They added: “While RGU remains committed to reducing the impact of parking in the local community, the university is faced with significant financial pressures.

“We have had to propose many challenging yet necessary actions to not only ensure its long-term financial sustainability.”

You can view the full meeting here.

Read more: