Loch Ness site bought for £15 million to become new luxury lodge development

Plans for a new luxury lodge development on the shores of Loch Ness have been revealed after the project was acquired for £15 million.

The Drumnadrochit site has been bought by asset management firm The Seventy Ninth Group.

The 17.5 acre project will include the development and construction of more than 30 luxury two, three and four-bedroom lodges.

They are expected to be completed by The Seventy Ninth Group within the next 12 months, although no opening date is set.

Highlands ‘top drawer’ for tourists

The Seventy Ninth Group’s ongoing mission is to meet the demand for premier hospitality within “high sought destinations”.

Managing director Jake Webster said: “The Scottish Highlands, and Loch Ness in particularly, have long been a top draw for domestic and international tourists.

“Seeking stunning natural beauty, rich history, and a quintessential luxury retreat.

“This acquisition represents an exciting opportunity to establish a premier hospitality offering in one of the UK’s most iconic regions.”

The firm is hoping to capitalise on the Highland’s visitors, with more than two million each year.

The project will be financed through a “strategic combination of investment” from The Seventy Ninth Group’s founding family, the Websters.

It will also see the company’s established financing arm contribute to the Loch Ness luxury lodge development.

The Seventy Ninth Group said the “strategic purchase” also aligns with its mission to grow luxury portfolio.

It will allow the group to “enhance under-valued assets in high quality properties”.

It will also position them for long term sustainable returns and delivering exceptional value to its stakeholders.

Loch Ness luxury lodges

Meanwhile, another Loch Ness luxury lodge development has hit the market with a price of £1.1m.

Business Partnership is in charge of marketing Ancarraig Lodges and called it “an outstanding example of a self-catering holiday lodge park”.

Simon Fraser, of Business Partnership, said: “Purchased by the current owners in 2015, Ancarraig Lodges are set within 12 acres of secluded private woodland.

“Overlooking Loch Ness, yet only three miles from the popular village of Drumnadrochit and only 17 miles from Inverness.

“The iconic Urquhart Castle and world-famous Loch Ness are also within close distance, meaning the business is ideally located in a true tourist honeypot location.”

It comprises 12 Scandinavian-style lodges, each with one double bedroom and one twin.