Garthdee residents could be forced to fork out on parking permits as cash-strapped RGU can’t cover deal

Garthdee residents could be forced to pay to park outside their own homes – to prevent spaces being nabbed by students.

It comes as Robert Gordon University (RGU) backs out of a decades-old deal to prevent parking problems in the area.

The proposed change could see people paying a potential £100 annual fee to ensure a spot at their property.

The university has pledged to speak with residents about the move, but indignant local leaders believe they should keep paying.

What is the current Garthdee parking arrangement?

Since RGU opened at its current base in 2001, the university has covered the costs of a controlled parking zone around Garthdee and Kaimhill.

It has footed the bill for a wide area, including Inchbrae Drive and Garthdee Road, paying the council tens of thousands a year to enforce the rules.

This cash pledge spares residents from fees, with the zone in place to “protect” them from an influx of students parking near the campus throughout the day.

It means anyone parking there without a permit between 10am and 4pm from Monday to Friday could be hit with a £100 fine.

More than 750 residents have permits, along with 1,040 visitors.

However the system was thrown into doubt once before, about 10 years ago.

Amid rising unrest from locals at the prospect of parking charges being imposed, RGU volunteered to keep covering the costs until December 2024.

Why might Garthdee parking permits be introduced?

However, like other higher education providers, RGU has suffered a major hit to its finances in recent years.

Last week, it launched a voluntary severance scheme amid a cost-sutting restructure.

This is being done to secure its “long-term financial sustainability”.

And university bigwigs have now told the council that “no further payments” will be made towards the controlled parking zone.

Papers that went to councillors explained that RGU has suffered a drop in income from international students.

The problem has spread across the sector since the UK Government put a ban on overseas students bringing their loved ones across with them.

Garthdee parking permits proposed as university discourages driving

A report penned by chief officer Mark Reilly states: “With the change in student roll in recent years, they are seeking to manage spending and budgets.”

Campus chiefs have “ruled out” any idea that the deal could be renegotiated.

Bosses will do what they can to prevent parking becoming an issue for neighbours.

The university hopes to encourage more staff and students to make “alternative travel choices” over the coming years.

But the council has agreed to consult residents on some changes that could leave them out of pocket…

What are the options?

The forthcoming talks seek to establish whether locals “feel the controlled parking zone is required or not”.

If locals agree that the scheme is needed, then they will need to pay for their permits.

These fees would pay for the local authority to carry out enforcement efforts on those flouting the rules.

The council highlights that this system is in place on streets near Aberdeen University and Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where residents suffer similar issues.

What else could happen?

Opting to scrap the scheme entirely could invite something of a parking free-for-all.

Council workers would remove parking bay lining from the roads and take down signs.

After this, people will be able to park where they please.

Members of the net zero, environment and transport committee have now voted to spend £5,000 on the consultation.

‘Parking zone is only there because the university is’

Convener Ian Yuill moved that the council engage with both RGU and locals “to agree on a framework acceptable to all, and that will meet the needs of the community”.

Today, he told us that should mean the university “continues to meet the cost of the parking zone”.

Mr Yuill, speaking in his capacity as local councillor, added: “I believe RGU should sit down with the council and the community and work something out to resolve concerns.

“Residents expect RGU to continue to meet the costs. The only reason there is a controlled parking zone in Garthdee is because RGU expanded there.

“I appreciate the university’s circumstances have changed but the problem has not gone away.”

University bosses pledge to meet community leaders about changes

RGU chiefs say they were legally obliged to “contribute to the initial development of the Garthdee controlled parking zone.

A spokesperson added: “The university has also significantly contributed annually to the cost of administration, providing more than £300,000 over the last 10 years.

“These contributions have significantly improved the amenities on Garthdee Road to reduce the impact of traffic associated with our university community over the years.”

The spokesperson continued: “RGU met the full cost of the administration of the Garthdee CPZ.

“Throughout this period Aberdeen City Council chose not to implement parking charges for residents.”

University representatives will meet with community leaders next week.