Garthdee residents could be forced to fork out on parking permits as cash-strapped RGU can’t cover deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Garthdee residents could be forced to fork out on parking permits as cash-strapped RGU can’t cover deal

Robert Gordon University has covered the costs of a "controlled parking zone" designed to stop surrounding streets becoming swamped for more than 20 years.

By Ben Hendry
Garthdee residents might soon have to pay for parking permits.
Garthdee residents might soon have to pay for parking permits. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Garthdee residents could be forced to pay to park outside their own homes – to prevent spaces being nabbed by students.

It comes as Robert Gordon University (RGU) backs out of a decades-old deal to prevent parking problems in the area.

The proposed change could see people paying a potential £100 annual fee to ensure a spot at their property.

The university has pledged to speak with residents about the move, but indignant local leaders believe they should keep paying.

What is the current Garthdee parking arrangement?

Since RGU opened at its current base in 2001, the university has covered the costs of a controlled parking zone around Garthdee and Kaimhill.

Newspaper clipping from 2001 about Robert Gordon University's Garthdee parking pay plan.
The debate about Garthdee parking dates back to a time before most current RGU students were born, as this cutting from 2001 shows. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

It has footed the bill for a wide area, including Inchbrae Drive and Garthdee Road, paying the council tens of thousands a year to enforce the rules.

This cash pledge spares residents from fees, with the zone in place to “protect” them from an influx of students parking near the campus throughout the day.

Sign for RGU's Garthdee campus.
The university bought land for the Garthdee campus from the council in the mid-1990s. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson

It means anyone parking there without a permit between 10am and 4pm from Monday to Friday could be hit with a £100 fine.

More than 750 residents have permits, along with 1,040 visitors.

Sign on road reads: 'Permit holders only'.
The campus extends to 23 hectares. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

However the system was thrown into doubt once before, about 10 years ago.

Amid rising unrest from locals at the prospect of parking charges being imposed, RGU volunteered to keep covering the costs until December 2024.

Newspaper clipping from a decade ago with headline that reads: 'Parking review after eight years at contentious area'.
Tensions rose about a decade ago. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

Why might Garthdee parking permits be introduced?

However, like other higher education providers, RGU has suffered a major hit to its finances in recent years.

Last week, it launched a voluntary severance scheme amid a cost-sutting restructure.

This is being done to secure its “long-term financial sustainability”.

RGU bosses want out of the deal. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson

And university bigwigs have now told the council that “no further payments” will be made towards the controlled parking zone.

Papers that went to councillors explained that RGU has suffered a drop in income from international students.

The problem has spread across the sector since the UK Government put a ban on overseas students bringing their loved ones across with them.

Garthdee parking permits proposed as university discourages driving

A report penned by chief officer Mark Reilly states: “With the change in student roll in recent years, they are seeking to manage spending and budgets.”

Campus chiefs have “ruled out” any idea that the deal could be renegotiated.

Street plan shows parking zone in Garthdee.
This shows the parking zone. The areas marked in red are for residents only. The streets highlighted in green can be used by students if they pay for a voucher. The orange areas are RGU car parks. Image: RGU

Bosses will do what they can to prevent parking becoming an issue for neighbours.

The university hopes to encourage more staff and students to make “alternative travel choices” over the coming years.

But the council has agreed to consult residents on some changes that could leave them out of pocket…

What are the options?

The forthcoming talks seek to establish whether locals “feel the controlled parking zone is required or not”.

If locals agree that the scheme is needed, then they will need to pay for their permits.

Permit holders sign in Aberdeen.
Aberdeen City Council hiked permit charges last year. Image: Kieran Beattie/DC Thomson.

These fees would pay for the local authority to carry out enforcement efforts on those flouting the rules.

The council highlights that this system is in place on streets near Aberdeen University and Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where residents suffer similar issues.

Locator of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI). Aerial Image - Drone / Phantom 3 advanced.
Residents living near Aberdeen Royal Infirmary pay for parking permits. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Do you think residents should pay for parking permits in Garthdee? Let us know in our comments section below

What else could happen?

Opting to scrap the scheme entirely could invite something of a parking free-for-all.

Council workers would remove parking bay lining from the roads and take down signs.

After this, people will be able to park where they please.

Members of the net zero, environment and transport committee have now voted to spend £5,000 on the consultation.

‘Parking zone is only there because the university is’

Convener Ian Yuill moved that the council engage with both RGU and locals “to agree on a framework acceptable to all, and that will meet the needs of the community”.

Today, he told us that should mean the university “continues to meet the cost of the parking zone”.

Convener Ian Yuill.
Ian Yuill says the “community believes” it’s up to RGU to cover the costs of the zone. Image: DC Thomson

Mr Yuill, speaking in his capacity as local councillor, added: “I believe RGU should sit down with the council and the community and work something out to resolve concerns.

“Residents expect RGU to continue to meet the costs. The only reason there is a controlled parking zone in Garthdee is because RGU expanded there.

“I appreciate the university’s circumstances have changed but the problem has not gone away.”

University bosses pledge to meet community leaders about changes

RGU chiefs say they were legally obliged to “contribute to the initial development of the Garthdee controlled parking zone.

A spokesperson added: “The university has also significantly contributed annually to the cost of administration, providing more than £300,000 over the last 10 years.

“These contributions have significantly improved the amenities on Garthdee Road to reduce the impact of traffic associated with our university community over the years.”

Robert Gordon University.
Miss Harrier studied at Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen.

The spokesperson continued: “RGU met the full cost of the administration of the Garthdee CPZ.

“Throughout this period Aberdeen City Council chose not to implement parking charges for residents.”

University representatives will meet with community leaders next week.

Major Aberdeen roundabout could be replaced by a junction under new South College Street improvement plans

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Breaking news image.
South Deeside Road closed following collision
DannyTaylor is in Taiwan.
'We braced on the floor until it passed': Aberdeen expat describes Taiwan earthquake terror
Water gathering in sink and sewage leaking in garden
Peterhead resident forced to deal with sewage spilling into garden and kitchen sink
l-r Judges Lindsay Prior, of ESS, energy, government and infrastructure, Ben Hopkins, of Hopkins-Lefevre, and Mark Spalding, senior trading manager of Spar Scotland.
North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards: Finalists revealed
Bagpipers will welcome all of the Aberdeen cruise ships this year.
Aberdeen pipers to provide 'unique sound of Scotland' by greeting ALL 58 cruise ships…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Huntly man Phil Brayne fined and banned from having horses after admitting to the neglect of his pony Danny Boy Picture shows; Huntly man Phil Brayne fined and banned from having horses after admitting to the neglect of his pony Danny Boy. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Huntly man banned from owning horses after admitting neglect of Danny Boy the pony
The incident happened at an address on Sluie Drive, Dyce. Image: DC Thomson
Owner pleads guilty after Staffy bites cops at Aberdeen Covid house party
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A former Aberdeen restaurant boss has been convicted for the murder of a policewoman who was shot dead during an armed robbery. Piran Ditta Khan, 75, fled the UK after the death of Pc Sharon Beshenivsky, 38, but was eventually put on trial two decades later after being extradited from Pakistan. He planned the raid that killed the constable and severely wounded her colleague Pc Teresa Milburn, a jury at Leeds Crown Court was told. The two officers were gunned down as they responded to the heist at family-run Universal Express travel agents in Bradford, West Yorkshire, in November 2005 Picture shows; Piran Ditta Khan murdered Pc Sharon Beshenivsky as part of an armed robbery. N/A. Supplied by West Yorkshire Police/PA Wire Date; Unknown
Former Aberdeen restaurant boss guilty of policewoman's murder
Aberdeen sign in UTG.
They're back! Selfie-friendly 'Aberdeen' letters return to Union Terrace Gardens
EnteroBiotix chief executive James McIlroy, left, and Scottish National Investment Bank innovation director Simon Comer.
Aberdeen 'poo bank entrepreneur' nets £27m for life sciences firm

Conversation