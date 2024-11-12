One person taken to hospital after crash on outskirts of Bridge of Don

One person has been taken to hospital following a crash at Parkhill.

Paramedics attended the accident on the B997 this morning at around 8.30am.

An injured person has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The road remains closed with police signs put up northbound leading onto the Parkhill junction.

Drivers have been advised to seek an alternative route in the meantime.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 8.32am to attend an incident on the B977 near Parkhill.

“An ambulance and a paramedic response car were dispatched to the scene and one patient was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for further details.

