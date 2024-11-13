Delays on A96 at Tyrebagger junction following collision

The A96 is partially blocked at the junction with the B979 Tyrebagger following a two-vehicle crash.

The accident on the westbound carriageway is affecting traffic heading out of Aberdeen.

The incident was reported at 7.39pm.

A message on AA Traffic News said: “The A96 is partially blocked and traffic is queuing due to a crash.

“Two cars were involved in the incident on A96 Westbound at B979 at Tyrebagger.

“The crash is affecting traffic heading out of Aberdeen.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.