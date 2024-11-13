Car on fire on the A90 northbound at Stonehaven

Emergency services are attending a car fire on the A90 northbound at Stonehaven.

The incident – believed to involve just one vehicle – has happened at the A92 junction, on the slip road leading to the AWPR.

The exit ramp is partially blocked and traffic is queueing.

It was reported at 7.30am.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said two fire crews were sent to the scene.

A spokesperson said: “We tasked two vehicles from Stonehaven and one from Laurencekirk to attend at the scene of a vehicle fire on the A90 near Stonehaven.”

AA Traffic News is reporting the incident.

An update says: “Exit ramp partially blocked and queueing traffic due to vehicle fire on the A90 northbound at A92 Stonehaven junction.

“The incident is on the slip road leading to the AWPR.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

