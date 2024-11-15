Opening date set as new boss says Queen’s Hotel will serve ‘best pint in Stonehaven’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Opening date set as new boss says Queen’s Hotel will serve ‘best pint in Stonehaven’

Incoming manager reveals plans ahead of the bar and restaurant reopening.

By Graham Fleming
Queen's Hotel sign
The Queen's Hotel. Image: DC Thomson.

The Queen’s Hotel in Stonehaven will reopen after a new tenant stepped forward to take over the business.

Kemnay man Prakash Srinivasan, 39, has taken over the reins at the north-east venue just weeks after it closed.

We reported last week that the hotel would remain closed indefinitely while owners Greene King hunted for a new operator.

Now, Prakash has revealed to The Press and Journal that he hopes to have the Queen’s open next Friday.

A former business management student at Robert Gordon University, he has worked for and run several Aberdeenshire food and drink venues in the past.

Recently taking over the Burnett Arms in his local Kemnay six months ago, he says running his second hotel in Stonehaven will “be a challenge” but worth it.

‘We just want to make our customers happy’

Dad of one, Prakash, said: “We are very excited to open up in Stonehaven.

“Me and my team have extensive experience of running pubs, from our time in The Burnett Arms in Kemnay.

“We have had success running that so far.

“When the opportunity came up to run the Queens Hotel we jumped at the chance.

The Queen’s Hotel is set to re-open next week. Image: DC Thomson

“We are really hoping that we can make things better within the hotel.

“We know a lot of people over the last wee while have been trying to stay at the hotel and wanting to be served, but of course that’s not been possible recently.

“But, we are hoping to put that right and overcome those struggles. We just want to make our local customers happy.”

Queen’s Hotel will ‘serve the best beer’ in Stonehaven

Prakash also made a bold claim regarding the pub’s reopening.

He has warned the local town, that the newly managed Queen’s Hotel will serve the “best pint” in Stonehaven.

He added: “Drinks-wise, we want to also be the best beer in Stonehaven.

“In Kemnay, everyone loves our beer, so we want that to be the same down here.

“We know people love a good pint, and we want to give that to them.”

Joining the hotel on an initial six-month lease, Prakash added that not too many changes are planned in the short term to the Queen’s while the team settles in.

“We are focusing on giving our customers good quality drinks and food,” he said.

“We want to keep the local people happy here and are having a good time.”

Prakash also said the Queen’s Hotel is looking to add experience bar and restaurant staff to the team.

Conversation