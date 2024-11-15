Elgin woman crashed into railings while four times the limit

An Elgin woman who crashed into railings and was found in a “highly emotional” drunken state has been banned from driving.

Georgia Clarke had been on a night out with her boyfriend, but following an argument decided to drive herself home.

The 20-year-old appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court to admit driving at four-times the legal alcohol limit.

Someone rang police officers to say Clarke had crashed into pedestrian railings on Elgin’s North Street just before 10pm on October 26 this year.

Crying at the side of the road

Fiscal Sharon Ralph told the court that when officers arrived at the scene, they said Clarke was curled up in a ball on the side of the road in a “highly emotional state”.

Mrs Ralph went on: “She was crying and saying she didn’t deserve to be here for being so fat and ginger.”

The officers searched her bag and found the key to the blue Renault Clio and Clarke stated she had been driving.

A roadside test found she had 98 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (the limit being 22mg).

Clarke’s defence solicitor Steven Carty said his client had been out with her partner but had driven “not intentionally” after they had a “falling out”.

Four times the limit

He added: “She has no memory of matters but does recall the police coming.

“This whole matter has had a devastating effect and she takes matters very seriously indeed.”

Sheriff David Harvie commented that Clarke’s reading was “high at four times the limit” and went on: “I will take into account your age and your lack of record.

“But the reading was high and you had an accident which could have had far worse consequences.

“So, I will deal with this today by way of disqualification and a financial penalty.”

Clarke was disqualified from driving for 14 months and recommended her for the Drink Drive Rehabilitation Scheme.

Clarke, of Morriston Road, Elgin, was also fined £520.