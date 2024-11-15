Elgin woman crashed into railings while four times the limit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Elgin woman crashed into railings while four times the limit

By Joanne Warnock
Georgia Clarke appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook

An Elgin woman who crashed into railings and was found in a “highly emotional” drunken state has been banned from driving.

Georgia Clarke had been on a night out with her boyfriend, but following an argument decided to drive herself home.

The 20-year-old appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court to admit driving at four-times the legal alcohol limit.

Someone rang police officers to say Clarke had crashed into pedestrian railings on Elgin’s North Street just before 10pm on October 26 this year.

Crying at the side of the road

Fiscal Sharon Ralph told the court that when officers arrived at the scene, they said Clarke was curled up in a ball on the side of the road in a “highly emotional state”.

Mrs Ralph went on: “She was crying and saying she didn’t deserve to be here for being so fat and ginger.”

The officers searched her bag and found the key to the blue Renault Clio and Clarke stated she had been driving.

A roadside test found she had 98 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (the limit being 22mg).

Clarke’s defence solicitor Steven Carty said his client had been out with her partner but had driven “not intentionally” after they had a “falling out”.

Four times the limit

He added: “She has no memory of matters but does recall the police coming.

“This whole matter has had a devastating effect and she takes matters very seriously indeed.”

Sheriff David Harvie commented that Clarke’s reading was “high at four times the limit” and went on: “I will take into account your age and your lack of record.

“But the reading was high and you had an accident which could have had far worse consequences.

“So, I will deal with this today by way of disqualification and a financial penalty.”

Clarke was disqualified from driving for 14 months and recommended her for the Drink Drive Rehabilitation Scheme.

Clarke, of Morriston Road, Elgin, was also fined £520.

 