Care round-up: Aberdeen nursery gets top marks while Aberlour playgroup praised for ‘caring’ staff

An Aberdeen nursery has been given top marks, while an Aberlour playgroup has been praised for its “caring, enthusiastic” staff.

The Press and Journal has looked at this week’s raft of inspection reports issued by The Care Inspectorate.

These cover the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The organisation is the watchdog for the care industry and inspects providers such as care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet standards.

The watchdog grades services on areas including wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Here is a look at some stand-out reports from this week.

Lerwick Early Learning and Childcare

New ratings: Wellbeing – 3, Leadership – 3, Staff – 3, Setting – 2

Previous ratings: Wellbeing – 3, Leadership – 3, Staff –3, Setting – 4

Inspection date: September 25/26

Inspectors noted several positives with the service such as “kind and caring staff”, a large outdoor play area and relevant training.

However, there was some criticism levelled at the facility’s setting and while it was “bright and spacious” there were inconsistencies.

The report stated: “Some areas were not well resourced or set up to support children’s learning.

“For example, the mud kitchen outdoors had limited resources for children to use.

“Children’s safety was at times compromised, as some risks had not been identified and risk assessments were not effectively implemented.”

However, when inspectors pointed out potential hazards, staff “took immediate action”.

Fernielea Out of School Club, Aberdeen

New ratings: Wellbeing – 4, Leadership – 4, Staff – 4, Setting – 4

Previous ratings: Wellbeing – 3, Leadership – 4, Staff – 4, Setting – 4

Inspection date: October 15

Since the last inspection in February this year, the service has improved in two key areas, with inspectors praising “warm, kind and nurturing” interactions between kids and staff.

One parent said: “My child enjoys club and the experiences on offer. The staff are very friendly and caring of my child.”

Kids who spoke to inspectors said there were many fun activities to do with some planned and others spontaneous.

There were opportunities for children to be independent, which helped them to achieve and build life skills such as baking.

Other positives observed by inspectors included a clear vision for the service, welcoming staff, and a comfortable and inviting setting.

Peaky Minders, Aberdeen

New ratings: Wellbeing – 4, Leadership – 3, Staff – 4, Planning– 3

Previous ratings: Wellbeing – 3, Leadership – 2, Staff – 3, Planning– 3

Inspection date: October 1-4

The service provides at-home care for 27 residents in Aberdeen, and inspectors praised the team for its “flexibility” to care for clients when needed.

The report stated: “The team are respectful, polite and caring”, and dedicated teams in specific areas, meant residents built “positive, trusting relationships” with them.

One person said: “Mum is seen as a person and not just as a house to visit, before their next scheduled stop.”

Previously, leadership was rated weak, but the service had improved as inspectors reported: “a stable management team who were very visible and very approachable to all.”

In some areas where progress was lacking – such as formal monitoring of service safeguards – inspectors said management took prompt action.

Knockando Playgroup, Aberlour

New ratings: Wellbeing – 5, Leadership – 4, Staff – 5, Setting – 4

Previous ratings: Wellbeing – 4, Leadership – 4, Staff –N/A, Setting – N/A

Inspection date: October 24

Knockando is a small playgroup looking after up to 14 children within Knockando Primary School premises.

According to the report: “Staff were kind, caring, enthusiastic, and demonstrated a high level of motivation.”

They knew the children well and met their individual needs effectively, including sociable, fun mealtimes.

Children could choose where to play and what to play with, which promoted independence.

“One child was excited to show the inspector that they had found the seed of an ash tree, identifying it in a book, telling them ‘this seed is sometimes called a helicopter seed’.

“Children were developing their sense of wonder and naturally developing curiosities, through creative approaches.”

Hazlehead Primary School Nursery

New ratings: Wellbeing – 5, Leadership – 5, Staff – 5, Setting – 5

Previous ratings: Wellbeing – 5, Leadership – N/A, Staff –N/A, Setting – 5

Inspection date: October 16

The nursery has a capacity for up to 40 children who were as inspectors noted “very settled, relaxed, and confident”.

One parent said; “Every single teacher there will take the time to talk to me.

“Not just about what my child has been up to that day, but they actually care about how I as a parent am doing as well.”

The report also praised the nursery for being well-furnished, and well-maintained, with children’s artwork adorning the walls.

There was also a free flow from the indoor to the outdoor space, while infection control measures were handled “very effectively” by staff.

The nursery was also using the Seesaw app to provide parents with updates about what their child was getting up to during their time at nursery.

One parent said: “Lots of fun things happening in nursery that my child is always happy to discuss and tell us about.

“Seesaw updates are so regular and it’s great seeing pictures of learning and this is a great starter point for discussion.”

