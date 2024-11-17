North and north-east braces for temperatures as low as -7C this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

North and north-east braces for temperatures as low as -7C this week

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the much of the Highlands, and the Moray and Aberdeenshire coastline.

Snow to fall on high ground this week. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
By Ross Hempseed

Winter is coming according to forecasts as temperatures are set to plummet along with snow and ice expected across the north and north-east in the coming days.

The Met Office has already issued a yellow warning for snow and ice for much of the northern Highlands as well as the Moray and Aberdeenshire coast.

Snow and ice will affect places such as Inverness, Elgin, Fraserburgh, Thurso, Wick, Ullapool, Stornoway, Orkney and Shetland.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for parts of the north and north-east. Image: The Met Office.

The warning is in place from 4pm on Sunday through to 11am on Monday, with temperatures expected to plummet in the first sign of an incoming winter.

The cold weather is likely to continue throughout Monday night into Tuesday.

Several places are expected to see temperatures fall below freezing on Monday night.

  • Inverness  -5C
  • Aviemore -6C
  • Braemar -7C
  • Elgin -3C
  • Thurso -3C
  • Fraserburgh -2C
  • Aberdeen -2C
  • Aberlour -4C
  • Stornoway -2C
  • Lerwick -2C
  • Kirkwall -3C

Braemar and other inland areas are likely to see the coldest temperatures of the season so far, falling to as low as -7C.

While these are predicted temperatures, it could feel colder due to wind chill, icy rain and lack of cloud cover.

Higher ground could see the most snowfall, with up to 15cm expected in areas above 1000ft, such as in the Cairngorms.

This is likely to be welcomed by the several ski resorts dotted around the Highlands, looking for more snow to kick off the ski season.

Forecasters predict the next few days will be the coldest spell of the winter season so far, with more wintery weather on the way.

To find out more about the weather in your area, visit the Met Office website.

