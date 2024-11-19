Union Street furniture shop named favourite local business in UK-wide competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Union Street furniture shop named favourite local business in UK-wide competition

Annie Mo's were 'delighted' to win the award.

Annie Mo's has won a national award. Image: Aberdeen Inspired.
Annie Mo's has won a national award. Image: Aberdeen Inspired.
By Ena Saracevic

An Aberdeen furniture shop has won a national competition.

Annie Mo’s, on Union Street, has won the title of the UK’s favourite local business in a national competition.

The furniture retailer said they are ‘absolutely delighted’ after the win and thanked their customers.

More than 4000 votes were cast for over 1000 businesses in the Miconex-sponsored competition.

Emily McDonald runs Annie Mo’s with her mother. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Annie Mo’s has been operating on Union Street since 2008 though the shop started out on Holburn Street 32 years ago.

‘We’re just a small shop doing our best’

Emily McDonald, who runs Annie Mo’s with her mother Judith, said she was delighted to scoop the national award.

She said: “I don’t think winning the UK’s favourite local business has really sunk in yet.

“We’re just a small shop doing our best and I’m so proud of the whole team and so thankful to our customers.”

In addition to winning the title, Annie Mo’s also received a £500 Aberdeen Gift Card which Emily said will be used for a staff night out.

Annie Mo’s has been decorating for the Christmas season. Image: Aberdeen Inspired.

As well as the award, one lucky Aberdonian who voted for the Union Street store scooped a £1,000 Aberdeen Gift Card.

Shopper’s dream comes true after winning £1000

Support worker Deborah Luke, from Aberdeen, was selected at random from the entries supporting Annie Mo’s in the competition and won a £1000 Aberdeen Gift Card.

Gift card winner Deborah with Annie Mo’s staff member John Pryde. Image: Aberdeen Inspired.

Deborah said: “It’s a little jewel of a shop.

“I don’t earn a huge amount, but I love to treat myself to an item at Annie Mo’s as a treat for working hard, like the Christmas decoration I bought the other day which they wrapped up beautifully in brown paper.

“I’ve always dreamt of being able to really splash out in Annie Mo’s and I’m just so happy to have won the Aberdeen Gift Card and so glad to see Annie Mo’s win UK’s Favourite Local Business.”

Conversation