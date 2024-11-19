Union Street furniture shop named favourite local business in UK-wide competition

An Aberdeen furniture shop has won a national competition.

Annie Mo’s, on Union Street, has won the title of the UK’s favourite local business in a national competition.

The furniture retailer said they are ‘absolutely delighted’ after the win and thanked their customers.

More than 4000 votes were cast for over 1000 businesses in the Miconex-sponsored competition.

Annie Mo’s has been operating on Union Street since 2008 though the shop started out on Holburn Street 32 years ago.

‘We’re just a small shop doing our best’

Emily McDonald, who runs Annie Mo’s with her mother Judith, said she was delighted to scoop the national award.

She said: “I don’t think winning the UK’s favourite local business has really sunk in yet.

“We’re just a small shop doing our best and I’m so proud of the whole team and so thankful to our customers.”

In addition to winning the title, Annie Mo’s also received a £500 Aberdeen Gift Card which Emily said will be used for a staff night out.

As well as the award, one lucky Aberdonian who voted for the Union Street store scooped a £1,000 Aberdeen Gift Card.

Shopper’s dream comes true after winning £1000

Support worker Deborah Luke, from Aberdeen, was selected at random from the entries supporting Annie Mo’s in the competition and won a £1000 Aberdeen Gift Card.

Deborah said: “It’s a little jewel of a shop.

“I don’t earn a huge amount, but I love to treat myself to an item at Annie Mo’s as a treat for working hard, like the Christmas decoration I bought the other day which they wrapped up beautifully in brown paper.

“I’ve always dreamt of being able to really splash out in Annie Mo’s and I’m just so happy to have won the Aberdeen Gift Card and so glad to see Annie Mo’s win UK’s Favourite Local Business.”