Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire GALLERY: Bakers compete for top spot as World Buttery Championship makes a grand return Our photographer, Darrell Benns, took pictures of the first championship since 2018. The World Buttery Championship 2024 by Slow Food Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson. By Ena Saracevic & Heather Fowlie November 21 2024, 9:21 pm November 21 2024, 9:21 pm Share GALLERY: Bakers compete for top spot as World Buttery Championship makes a grand return Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6634226/world-buttery-championship-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Bakers gathered in Aberdeen for the return of the World Buttery Championships. The competition, brought back by Slow Food, took place today for the first time since 2018. Both amateurs and professionals had a live bake off to find the best retail and home baked butteries. The popular breakfast item was historically taken onboard boats by fishermen sailing from ports up and down the north east coast. Judges at the competition included Julia Bryce, Joanna Bremner, Martin Gillespie, Brian Reid and Eileen Brown. Mark Barnett was awarded the winner of the retail category, while Jane Hay won best home baked buttery. Our photographer, Darrell Benns, went along to snap pictures at the competition. World Buttery Championship competitors from the Retail category. Competitors from the retail category – Findlay McPetrie from Truffelos. Competitors from the retail category – Arlene Mitchell from The Gladstone Bakery Co. Competitors from the retail category – Runner up – Iryna Porfilova from Bakes You Knead. Competitors from the retail category – Mark Barnett from Gold ‘n’ Crispy. Competitors making butteries in the Home Bake category – Stuart Sproul. Competitors making butteries in the Home Bake category. Preparing the butteries. Competitors making butteries. Competitors from the Home Bake category gathered for a group photo. The judges deliberating. Mixing the ingredients together making butteries in the Home Bake category. The World Buttery Championship 2024 by Slow Food Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. A fantastically warm and joyful atmosphere in the kitchen! Into the oven they go! The competition took place at NESCOL, Gallowgate in Aberdeen. Lots of love goes into the butteries. More judging going on. Another batch of butteries up for being judged. Its skilled work and a firm favorite with the locals. Here are the competitors from the Retail category together for a group photo. Butteries fresh out the oven. Competitors from the retail category – Shona Jamieson from The Highlanders Bakehouse. The butteries are starting to look nice and golden. The judges from left, Julia Bryce, Martin Gillespie, Brian Reid, Joanna Bremner and Eileen Brown. The World Buttery Championship 2024 took place today. The Butteries all ready for sampling! Which one to pick first- judges Eileen Brown, Julia Bryce, Joanna Bremner and Martin Gillespie. Joanna Bremner judging a buttery. Eventual winner Jane Hay making butteries in the Home Bake category. A lot of work goes into the process. Competitors from the retail category – Runner up – Iryna Porfilova from Bakes You Knead. Winners from the retail category – Mark Barnett with Martin Gillespie. Home Bake winner Jane Hay with her award. Winners from the retail category – runner up Iryna Porfilova and winner Mark Barnett with Martin Gillespie. Winner from the retail category Mark Barnett with his award.
