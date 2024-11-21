GALLERY: Bakers compete for top spot as World Buttery Championship makes a grand return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: Bakers compete for top spot as World Buttery Championship makes a grand return

Our photographer, Darrell Benns, took pictures of the first championship since 2018.

The World Buttery Championship 2024 by Slow Food Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
By Ena Saracevic & Heather Fowlie

Bakers gathered in Aberdeen for the return of the World Buttery Championships.

The competition, brought back by Slow Food, took place today for the first time since 2018.

Both amateurs and professionals had a live bake off to find the best retail and home baked butteries.

The popular breakfast item was historically taken onboard boats by fishermen sailing from ports up and down the north east coast.

Judges at the competition included Julia Bryce, Joanna Bremner, Martin Gillespie, Brian Reid and Eileen Brown.

Mark Barnett was awarded the winner of the retail category, while Jane Hay won best home baked buttery.

Our photographer, Darrell Benns, went along to snap pictures at the competition.

World Buttery Championship competitors from the Retail category.
Competitors from the retail category – Findlay McPetrie from Truffelos.
Competitors from the retail category – Arlene Mitchell from The Gladstone Bakery Co.
Competitors from the retail category – Runner up – Iryna Porfilova from Bakes You Knead.
Competitors from the retail category – Mark Barnett from Gold ‘n’ Crispy.
Competitors making butteries in the Home Bake category – Stuart Sproul.
Competitors making butteries in the Home Bake category.
Preparing the butteries.
Competitors making butteries.
Competitors from the Home Bake category gathered for a group photo.
The judges deliberating.
Mixing the ingredients together making butteries in the Home Bake category.
The World Buttery Championship 2024 by Slow Food Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.
A fantastically warm and joyful atmosphere in the kitchen!
Into the oven they go!
The competition took place at NESCOL, Gallowgate in Aberdeen.
Lots of love goes into the butteries.
More judging going on.
Another batch of butteries up for being judged.
Its skilled work and a firm favorite with the locals.
Here are the competitors from the Retail category together for a group photo.
Butteries fresh out the oven.
Competitors from the retail category – Shona Jamieson from The Highlanders Bakehouse.
The butteries are starting to look nice and golden.
The judges from left, Julia Bryce, Martin Gillespie, Brian Reid, Joanna Bremner and Eileen Brown.
The World Buttery Championship 2024 took place today.
The Butteries all ready for sampling!
Which one to pick first- judges Eileen Brown, Julia Bryce, Joanna Bremner and Martin Gillespie.
Joanna Bremner judging a buttery.
Eventual winner Jane Hay making butteries in the Home Bake category.
A lot of work goes into the process.
Competitors from the retail category – Runner up – Iryna Porfilova from Bakes You Knead.
Winners from the retail category – Mark Barnett with Martin Gillespie.
Home Bake winner Jane Hay with her award.
Winners from the retail category – runner up Iryna Porfilova and winner Mark Barnett with Martin Gillespie.
Winner from the retail category Mark Barnett with his award.

 

