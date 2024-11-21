GALLERY: Bakers compete for top spot as World Buttery Championship makes a grand return

Bakers gathered in Aberdeen for the return of the World Buttery Championships.

The competition, brought back by Slow Food, took place today for the first time since 2018.

Both amateurs and professionals had a live bake off to find the best retail and home baked butteries.

The popular breakfast item was historically taken onboard boats by fishermen sailing from ports up and down the north east coast.

Judges at the competition included Julia Bryce, Joanna Bremner, Martin Gillespie, Brian Reid and Eileen Brown.

Mark Barnett was awarded the winner of the retail category, while Jane Hay won best home baked buttery.

Our photographer, Darrell Benns, went along to snap pictures at the competition.

