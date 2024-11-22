ScotRail to expand Boxing Day train services but Aberdeen and Inverness passengers snubbed

North and north-east rail users are set to be excluded from a new expansion to ScotRail’s Boxing Day train services this December.

The national transport provider announced yesterday that they would be “delivering more trains than ever” in a new festive initiative.

However, those travelling from the likes of Aberdeen and Inverness station will not see any benefit.

It comes as ScotRail’s self-titled “bumper timetable boost” will see extra services from the likes of Dundee, Leven and Arbroath to the central belt on December 26.

But it’s understood that running the expanded service to the Granite City and the Highlands would involve “additional costs to operate” due to staffing.

However ScotRail say they have not ruled out a possible expansion to the north in the future.

ScotRail will ‘monitor the success’ of Boxing Day trains

Scott Prentice, ScotRail Strategy and Planning Director, said: “Historically, we have only been able to run trains in the Strathclyde area on Boxing Day.

“But this year are able to significantly extend that and deliver more services across a wider area, which now includes Perth, Dundee and Arbroath.

“We will continue to review the success of these services and, where possible, make the case for further delivery of train services across the network over the Christmas and New Year period.”

As with previous years, no trains will run on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

The full festive timetable is available on the ScotRail website here.