ScotRail to expand Boxing Day train services but Aberdeen and Inverness passengers snubbed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

ScotRail to expand Boxing Day train services but Aberdeen and Inverness passengers snubbed

Train passengers north of Arbroath will not enjoy any extra services on December 26.

By Graham Fleming
Are you planning to travel by train on Boxing Day? Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Are you planning to travel by train on Boxing Day? Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

North and north-east rail users are set to be excluded from a new expansion to ScotRail’s Boxing Day train services this December.

The national transport provider announced yesterday that they would be “delivering more trains than ever” in a new festive initiative.

However, those travelling from the likes of Aberdeen and Inverness station will not see any benefit.

Aberdeen and Inverness passengers will not see any benefit to the timetable expansion. Picture: DC Thomson.

It comes as ScotRail’s self-titled “bumper timetable boost” will see extra services from the likes of Dundee, Leven and Arbroath to the central belt on December 26.

But it’s understood that running the expanded service to the Granite City and the Highlands would involve “additional costs to operate” due to staffing.

However ScotRail say they have not ruled out a possible expansion to the north in the future.

ScotRail will ‘monitor the success’ of Boxing Day trains

Scott Prentice, ScotRail Strategy and Planning Director, said: “Historically, we have only been able to run trains in the Strathclyde area on Boxing Day.

“But this year are able to significantly extend that and deliver more services across a wider area, which now includes Perth, Dundee and Arbroath.

“We will continue to review the success of these services and, where possible, make the case for further delivery of train services across the network over the Christmas and New Year period.”

As with previous years, no trains will run on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

The full festive timetable is available on the ScotRail website here.

Conversation