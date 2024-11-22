Moray Police and air ambulance deployed after Buckie resident slips on ice Emergency services were called to the Moray town. By Graham Fleming November 22 2024, 3:44 pm November 22 2024, 3:44 pm Share Police and air ambulance deployed after Buckie resident slips on ice Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/6634854/police-air-ambulance-deployed-slip-ice-buckie/ Copy Link 0 comment Police were on the scene at Milton Drive. Credit Jasperimage A Buckie woman has been flown to hospital via air ambulance after a nasty slip on the ice this morning. That’s after both police and ambulance services were called to a scene on Milton Drive after an incident around 10.30am. An SCAA air ambulance was also in use to fly a patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, after landing at Millbank Primary School earlier this morning. Police Scotland cleared the playground at Millbank PS to allow Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance to land. Image: SCAA Two police cars could be seen patrolling around the street in the aftermath of the incident – but have now left the scene. The current condition of the woman is unknown. Both Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for further details regarding this incident. Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.
