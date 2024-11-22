Police and air ambulance deployed after Buckie resident slips on ice

A Buckie woman has been flown to hospital via air ambulance after a nasty slip on the ice this morning.

That’s after both police and ambulance services were called to a scene on Milton Drive after an incident around 10.30am.

An SCAA air ambulance was also in use to fly a patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, after landing at Millbank Primary School earlier this morning.

Two police cars could be seen patrolling around the street in the aftermath of the incident – but have now left the scene.

The current condition of the woman is unknown.

Both Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for further details regarding this incident.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.