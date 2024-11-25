Gary Barlow bringing four decades of hits to Aberdeen next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gary Barlow bringing four decades of hits to Aberdeen next year

All you need to know about the Take That frontman's return to the Granite City.

By Louise Glen
Gary Barlow will play the P&J live in May 2025
Gary Barlow will return to Aberdeen after three years. Image: Supplied.

Singer-songwriter Gary Barlow is set to return to Aberdeen next year with a solo tour that promises a night filled with “Million Love Songs” for his fans.

As he celebrates four decades with Take That, he says his show will be a spectacular “Greatest Day” experience, unlike any other.

With tickets available just in time for Christmas, they could be the perfect “For All That You Want” gift under the tree.

The Take That frontman will perform in Aberdeen on May 24, treating fans to a mix of classics including hits like “Hold On” and “Back For Good.”

Gary Barlow to return to Aberdeen

As a member of Take That, Gary Barlow won eight Brit Awards and sold over 45 million records.

Outside of the band, he has also co-written and produced music for renowned artists including Dame Shirley Bassey, Sir Elton John and Robbie Williams

And another fun fact that might make fans of a certain age feel a bit nostalgic: Take That’s iconic hit Back For Good will celebrate its 30th anniversary in March 2025.

The track is still ranked as one of the UK’s favourite-ever pop songs having reached number 1 on its release in March 1995 and remaining top of the charts for four consecutive weeks, going on to become the band’s biggest-selling song of the 90’s

Gary Barlow will play P&J Live. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.Recently, Gary wrote the song ‘Running Wild’ for JIN from Korean super group, BTS.

And earlier this month, he celebrated the third anniversary of his award-winning wine range, Gary Barlow Wines, with the release of a five-part ITV series, Gary Barlow’s Wine Tour: South Africa.

Gary will be taking ‘The Songbook Tour 2025’ to P&J Live in Aberdeen.

Rob Wicks, managing director, said: “It’s been three years since we first welcomed Gary Barlow to P&J Live, and we’re thrilled to have him back with his Songbook tour in 2025.

“Gary is a true showman with a captivating stage presence and we’re sure his fans in the north-east are ready to hear some hits along with a few Take That classics thrown in for good measure.”

Three mobile customers can access presale tickets on Wednesday, November 27 at 9.30am.

Tickets go on general on sale on Friday, November 29 at 9.30am on www.axs.com/uk.

 

