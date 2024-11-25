Gary Barlow bringing four decades of hits to Aberdeen next year

Singer-songwriter Gary Barlow is set to return to Aberdeen next year with a solo tour that promises a night filled with “Million Love Songs” for his fans.

As he celebrates four decades with Take That, he says his show will be a spectacular “Greatest Day” experience, unlike any other.

With tickets available just in time for Christmas, they could be the perfect “For All That You Want” gift under the tree.

The Take That frontman will perform in Aberdeen on May 24, treating fans to a mix of classics including hits like “Hold On” and “Back For Good.”

Gary Barlow to return to Aberdeen

As a member of Take That, Gary Barlow won eight Brit Awards and sold over 45 million records.

Outside of the band, he has also co-written and produced music for renowned artists including Dame Shirley Bassey, Sir Elton John and Robbie Williams

And another fun fact that might make fans of a certain age feel a bit nostalgic: Take That’s iconic hit Back For Good will celebrate its 30th anniversary in March 2025.

The track is still ranked as one of the UK’s favourite-ever pop songs having reached number 1 on its release in March 1995 and remaining top of the charts for four consecutive weeks, going on to become the band’s biggest-selling song of the 90’s

Gary Barlow will play P&J Live. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.Recently, Gary wrote the song ‘Running Wild’ for JIN from Korean super group, BTS.

And earlier this month, he celebrated the third anniversary of his award-winning wine range, Gary Barlow Wines, with the release of a five-part ITV series, Gary Barlow’s Wine Tour: South Africa.

Gary will be taking ‘The Songbook Tour 2025’ to P&J Live in Aberdeen.

Rob Wicks, managing director, said: “It’s been three years since we first welcomed Gary Barlow to P&J Live, and we’re thrilled to have him back with his Songbook tour in 2025.

“Gary is a true showman with a captivating stage presence and we’re sure his fans in the north-east are ready to hear some hits along with a few Take That classics thrown in for good measure.”

Three mobile customers can access presale tickets on Wednesday, November 27 at 9.30am.

Tickets go on general on sale on Friday, November 29 at 9.30am on www.axs.com/uk.