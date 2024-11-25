Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Police attend Stonehaven railway station after ‘disruptive’ passenger kicked off train Passengers were delayed when the service was terminated. By Alberto Lejarraga November 25 2024, 5:02 pm November 25 2024, 5:02 pm Share Police attend Stonehaven railway station after ‘disruptive’ passenger kicked off train Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6636511/disruptive-passenger-kicked-off-train-stonehaven/ Copy Link 0 comment The British Transport Police were called to Stonehaven Railway Station around 12pm. Image: Scott Baxter A disruptive passenger was kicked off a train at Stonehaven railway station this morning. British Transport Police (BTP) officers were called to the Aberdeenshire station after reports of a disturbance on board of the 11.01am Aberdeen to Edinburgh Waverly train. BTP confirmed a man was removed from the train. ScotRail was forced to terminate the service at Stonehaven. Disruptive passenger kicked off train at Stonehaven A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Stonehaven railway station at around 12pm today following reports of a disruptive passenger on board a train. “Officers attended and a man was removed from the service.” Phil Campbell, ScotRail customer operations director, said: “We’re sorry to customers who have experienced disruption to their journey as a result of this incident. “Anti-social behaviour has no place on Scotland’s Railway, and we will continue to work with the authorities to ensure that our network is a safe environment for our customers, and our own people.”
