Police attend Stonehaven railway station after ‘disruptive’ passenger kicked off train

A disruptive passenger was kicked off a train at Stonehaven railway station this morning.

British Transport Police (BTP) officers were called to the Aberdeenshire station after reports of a disturbance on board of the 11.01am Aberdeen to Edinburgh Waverly train.

BTP confirmed a man was removed from the train.

ScotRail was forced to terminate the service at Stonehaven.

Disruptive passenger kicked off train at Stonehaven

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Stonehaven railway station at around 12pm today following reports of a disruptive passenger on board a train.

“Officers attended and a man was removed from the service.”

Phil Campbell, ScotRail customer operations director, said: “We’re sorry to customers who have experienced disruption to their journey as a result of this incident.

“Anti-social behaviour has no place on Scotland’s Railway, and we will continue to work with the authorities to ensure that our network is a safe environment for our customers, and our own people.”