Are you the north-east’s next top model? Search begins for stars of 2025 Brave and Courage fashion shows

The very first couple to take part in Friends of Anchor’s annual fashion shows are encouraging people to pop in an application for the 2025 events.

Hugh and Ann Sutherland described their experience taking to the stage for Brave and Courage on the Catwalk at P&J Live in May as “surreal”.

The annual events, which star local men and women who have had a cancer or haematology diagnosis, have become the charity’s biggest fundraisers over the years.

Retired helicopter pilot Hugh, 68, was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in 2022 and underwent major surgery and chemotherapy.

He was told he was cancer free 10 weeks after the surgery – but the family, from Meikle Wartle, were then dealt another blow as Ann was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Together, they decided to give back to Friends of Anchor by taking part in Brave and Courage.

‘What a privilege’

“To anyone thinking of applying for the 2025 shows, go for it. It’s the most rewarding thing you can do post-cancer,” Hugh said.

“It took me out of my comfort zone for sure and helped me build my confidence.

“Getting to know everyone at rehearsals was amazing and there are no words to describe the tension and excitement as we waited before going on the stage at P&J Live.

“Going up onto the stage was surreal and out of this world – you just wanted it to last forever.

“Brave gave me some of my old sparkle back – it really boosts your self-esteem. Where else would you get 23 therapists that have also been through a cancer diagnosis that you can share stories with and get 24/7 support from?”

Ann echoed her husband’s thoughts and highlighted the close bond she now has with her “amazing Courage sisters”.

“We were all unsure and nervous to begin with, but ended up having the best time ever. There’s such a bond between us now and we’ve made friends for life,” she added.

“I wanted to take part in Courage to give something back as I knew it was an important fundraising opportunity for Friends of Anchor but it’s so much more than that and I got far more back in return – what a privilege.”

Search begins for 2025 Brave and Courage models

The north-east charity has now started its search for models to take part in the 2025 fashion shows, which will take place at P&J Live on May 8-11.

All Brave and Courage models must be aged 16 or over, have had a cancer or haematology diagnosis, and be from Grampian, Orkney or Shetland.

Sarah-Jane Hogg, chief executive of the charity, said they were “absolutely delighted” to hit a significant milestone at this year’s shows – raising more than £2million to support patients with cancer or a blood disorder.

She said: “We moved from the Beach Ballroom to P&J Live, where we were able to welcome more guests than ever before, while maintaining the inspiring, intimate feel the events are known for.

“Preparations for 2025’s shows are well under way, and we can’t wait to start seeing applications come in. Brave and Courage on the Catwalk are truly unique, and we’d encourage anyone considering putting themselves forward to take the plunge.

“From the first time you meet and those first nervous rehearsals to your final bow on the catwalk, you’ll never forget the experience. It’s a chance to meet like-minded people, share your story, build up your confidence and make some incredible memories.”

Application forms can be downloaded from the Friends of Anchor website or requested via info@friendsofanchor.org or by calling 01224 859136.

The deadline to apply is noon on Friday, January 24.