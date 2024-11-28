Are you the north-east’s next top model? Search begins for stars of 2025 Brave and Courage fashion shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Are you the north-east’s next top model? Search begins for stars of 2025 Brave and Courage fashion shows

Former models from Friends of Anchor's annual event are encouraging people to take to the catwalk at P&J Live next year.

By Ellie Milne
Applications now open for Brave and Courage 2025
Applications are now open for Brave and Courage on the Catwalk 2025. Image: Friends of Anchor.

The very first couple to take part in Friends of Anchor’s annual fashion shows are encouraging people to pop in an application for the 2025 events.

Hugh and Ann Sutherland described their experience taking to the stage for Brave and Courage on the Catwalk at P&J Live in May as “surreal”.

The annual events, which star local men and women who have had a cancer or haematology diagnosis, have become the charity’s biggest fundraisers over the years.

Retired helicopter pilot Hugh, 68, was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in 2022 and underwent major surgery and chemotherapy.

Ann and Hugh Sutherland
Ann and Hugh Sutherland were the first husband and wife to do Brave and Courage on the Catwalk. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

He was told he was cancer free 10 weeks after the surgery – but the family, from Meikle Wartle, were then dealt another blow as Ann was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Together, they decided to give back to Friends of Anchor by taking part in Brave and Courage.

‘What a privilege’

“To anyone thinking of applying for the 2025 shows, go for it. It’s the most rewarding thing you can do post-cancer,” Hugh said.

“It took me out of my comfort zone for sure and helped me build my confidence.

Hugh Sutherland during Brave 2024
Hugh waves to the crowd during Brave 2024. Image: Friends of Anchor.

“Getting to know everyone at rehearsals was amazing and there are no words to describe the tension and excitement as we waited before going on the stage at P&J Live.

“Going up onto the stage was surreal and out of this world – you just wanted it to last forever.

“Brave gave me some of my old sparkle back – it really boosts your self-esteem. Where else would you get 23 therapists that have also been through a cancer diagnosis that you can share stories with and get 24/7 support from?”

Ann echoed her husband’s thoughts and highlighted the close bond she now has with her “amazing Courage sisters”.

Ann Sutherland during Courage on the Catwalk
Ann taking part in Courage on the Catwalk at P&J Live. Image: Friends of Anchor.

“We were all unsure and nervous to begin with, but ended up having the best time ever. There’s such a bond between us now and we’ve made friends for life,” she added.

“I wanted to take part in Courage to give something back as I knew it was an important fundraising opportunity for Friends of Anchor but it’s so much more than that and I got far more back in return – what a privilege.”

Search begins for 2025 Brave and Courage models

The north-east charity has now started its search for models to take part in the 2025 fashion shows, which will take place at P&J Live on May 8-11.

All Brave and Courage models must be aged 16 or over, have had a cancer or haematology diagnosis, and be from Grampian, Orkney or Shetland.

Sarah-Jane Hogg
Sarah-Jane Hogg, chief executive of Friends of Anchor, at one of the 2024 events. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Sarah-Jane Hogg, chief executive of the charity, said they were “absolutely delighted” to hit a significant milestone at this year’s shows – raising more than £2million to support patients with cancer or a blood disorder.

She said: “We moved from the Beach Ballroom to P&J Live, where we were able to welcome more guests than ever before, while maintaining the inspiring, intimate feel the events are known for.

“Preparations for 2025’s shows are well under way, and we can’t wait to start seeing applications come in. Brave and Courage on the Catwalk are truly unique, and we’d encourage anyone considering putting themselves forward to take the plunge.

“From the first time you meet and those first nervous rehearsals to your final bow on the catwalk, you’ll never forget the experience. It’s a chance to meet like-minded people, share your story, build up your confidence and make some incredible memories.”

Courage on the Catwalk models on stage
The models are professionally trained and styled by model agency, Premier Productions UK. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Application forms can be downloaded from the Friends of Anchor website or requested via info@friendsofanchor.org or by calling 01224 859136.

The deadline to apply is noon on Friday, January 24.

Conversation