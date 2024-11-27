Traditional Peterhead fish market ‘shout auction’ to be replaced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Traditional Peterhead fish market ‘shout auction’ to be replaced

The long-established method of buyers calling out their bids for boxes of fish will be replaced with an electronic system.

By Jamie Sinclair
Fish landings are still big business for Peterhead.
The Board of Peterhead Port Authority (PPA) has approved the introduction of an 'e-auction'

The traditional “shout auction” at Peterhead fish market is to be replaced by an electronic system.

The Board of Peterhead Port Authority (PPA) has approved the introduction of an ‘e-auction’ at the UK’s largest fishing port, replacing the long-established method of buyers calling out their bids for boxes of fish.

Earlier this year, PPA launched a consultation on the possible introduction of an electronic auction, which would allow buyers to purchase fish without them actually being physically present.

They say the move will future-proof the busy Peterhead port, could help maximise supply, and improve demand by allowing purchases without being physically present.

Peterhead Port fish market
Peterhead Port’s fish market is the biggest and busiest in the UK.

PPA said the consultation results showed overwhelming support for its introduction.

However it also highlighted a number of challenges, which PPA says they have been reviewing and seeking solutions to.

Among the fears raised was that e-auctions would take too long, or changes to the weighing process would be costly.

PPA confirmed they were aware of these concerns and would take steps to make sure neither becomes a problem.

Peterhead Port confirms move to e-auctions

PPA chief executive Graeme Reid said: “This is an exciting moment for the Port and Peterhead community.

“Peterhead Port Authority has invested around £70m on facilities in the Port in the last 10 years and this next investment will further reinforce and future-proof Peterhead Port’s position as the leading fish port in Europe.”

He said PPA staff had met with representatives from stakeholder groups to consider how challenges could be resolved.

“The Board of Peterhead Port Authority are now content solutions to these challenges have been found,” he added.

Work will now commence on the detailed design of the e-auction system, involving further engagement with stakeholders.

The port has said there is a view to it going live in the spring 2026.

Conversation