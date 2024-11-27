Traditional Peterhead fish market ‘shout auction’ to be replaced

The traditional “shout auction” at Peterhead fish market is to be replaced by an electronic system.

The Board of Peterhead Port Authority (PPA) has approved the introduction of an ‘e-auction’ at the UK’s largest fishing port, replacing the long-established method of buyers calling out their bids for boxes of fish.

Earlier this year, PPA launched a consultation on the possible introduction of an electronic auction, which would allow buyers to purchase fish without them actually being physically present.

They say the move will future-proof the busy Peterhead port, could help maximise supply, and improve demand by allowing purchases without being physically present.

PPA said the consultation results showed overwhelming support for its introduction.

However it also highlighted a number of challenges, which PPA says they have been reviewing and seeking solutions to.

Among the fears raised was that e-auctions would take too long, or changes to the weighing process would be costly.

PPA confirmed they were aware of these concerns and would take steps to make sure neither becomes a problem.

Peterhead Port confirms move to e-auctions

PPA chief executive Graeme Reid said: “This is an exciting moment for the Port and Peterhead community.

“Peterhead Port Authority has invested around £70m on facilities in the Port in the last 10 years and this next investment will further reinforce and future-proof Peterhead Port’s position as the leading fish port in Europe.”

He said PPA staff had met with representatives from stakeholder groups to consider how challenges could be resolved.

“The Board of Peterhead Port Authority are now content solutions to these challenges have been found,” he added.

Work will now commence on the detailed design of the e-auction system, involving further engagement with stakeholders.

The port has said there is a view to it going live in the spring 2026.