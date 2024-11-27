Man arrested after two-vehicle crash on Aberdeen coastal road

One man has been arrested following a two-vehicle crash on Aberdeen’s Coast Road.

The accident happened on the busy route which connects Torry with Cove at around 1.35pm on Wednesday afternoon.

No one was injured in the incident.

However, a spokesperson confirmed that a man was arrested “in connection with an outstanding warrant”.

Meanwhile, the driver of one of the vehicle’s left the scene before officers arrived.

Police are now searching for the individual.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they were not required to attend.

Driver left scene after crash on Aberdeen Coast Road

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “At around 1.35pm on Wednesday, November 27, police received a report of a two-vehicle crash in the Coast Road area of Aberdeen. Recovery was arranged and there were no injuries reported.

“The driver of one vehicle left the scene prior to officers arriving. Inquiries to identify them are ongoing.

“One further man was arrested in connection with an outstanding warrant.”