‘Prolonged disruption’ for Aberdeen drivers with new Coast Road and hydrogen hub projects one after the other

Plans to build a multi-million-pound hydrogen hub and then upgrade the Coast Road in Aberdeen will mean “prolonged” misery for motorists.

The new Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub will produce, store and distribute around 300 tonnes of the fuel every year at a site on Harness Road.

This ambitious vision was rubber-stamped in the summer and work is expected to start soon.

Meanwhile, proposals to enhance the route from the new South Harbour are moving forward – with the changes designed to remove sharp turns for lorries travelling to and from the port.

Ground investigations have been taking place this month as the plans ramp up.

With work poised to begin on both major infrastructure projects, council officials have been debating whether these efforts could take place at the same time.

But a recent meeting heard that they will have to be completed “concurrently”, with some side effects expected for motorists…

How will new Coast Road works take place alongside hydrogen plan?

A decision is expected on the Coast Road project imminently, and efforts to deal with two objections from landowners are ongoing.

However, while preparing for the scheme, project leaders have been embroiled in talks with representatives from the Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub (AHH).

A report went before a recent meeting of the Aberdeen City Region Deal Joint Committee, explaining the predicament.

The document states: “It has become apparent that the scale of construction works within both Hareness Road and Coast Road prior to the commencement of the Aberdeen South Harbour Link Road project is extensive.”

‘Duration of disruption will be prolonged’

And while the two projects could “work together” to “minimise direct conflict”, this will have an impact on road users.

The papers add: “It is unlikely that these works can proceed concurrently.

“As such the AHH works are likely to commence in advance of the Aberdeen South Harbour Link Road contract, prolonging the duration of disruption experienced by the travelling public.”

Those at the meeting agreed to “note the progress”.

Work had been expected to get going on the hydrogen hub this winter.

And despite the hurdles, experts still hope to have the Aberdeen Coast Road works completed by the middle of February 2027.

