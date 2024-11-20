‘Prolonged disruption’ for Aberdeen drivers with new Coast Road and hydrogen hub projects one after the other

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Prolonged disruption’ for Aberdeen drivers with new Coast Road and hydrogen hub projects one after the other

Major works are planned along the city coastline.

By Ben Hendry
The Coast Road will be subject to major improvement works. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The Coast Road will be subject to major improvement works. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Plans to build a multi-million-pound hydrogen hub and then upgrade the Coast Road in Aberdeen will mean “prolonged” misery for motorists.

The new Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub will produce, store and distribute around 300 tonnes of the fuel every year at a site on Harness Road.

This ambitious vision was rubber-stamped in the summer and work is expected to start soon.

Meanwhile, proposals to enhance the route from the new South Harbour are moving forward – with the changes designed to remove sharp turns for lorries travelling to and from the port.

Ground investigations have been taking place this month as the plans ramp up.

The new hydrogen hub will be erected just off the Coast Road. Image: BP

With work poised to begin on both major infrastructure projects, council officials have been debating whether these efforts could take place at the same time.

But a recent meeting heard that they will have to be completed “concurrently”, with some side effects expected for motorists…

How will new Coast Road works take place alongside hydrogen plan?

A decision is expected on the Coast Road project imminently, and efforts to deal with two objections from landowners are ongoing.

However, while preparing for the scheme, project leaders have been embroiled in talks with representatives from the Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub (AHH).

A report went before a recent meeting of the Aberdeen City Region Deal Joint Committee, explaining the predicament.

The document states: “It has become apparent that the scale of construction works within both Hareness Road and Coast Road prior to the commencement of the Aberdeen South Harbour Link Road project is extensive.”

‘Duration of disruption will be prolonged’

And while the two projects could “work together” to “minimise direct conflict”, this will have an impact on road users.

The papers add: “It is unlikely that these works can proceed concurrently.

“As such the AHH works are likely to commence in advance of the Aberdeen South Harbour Link Road contract, prolonging the duration of disruption experienced by the travelling public.”

What do you think of the major plans? Let us know in our comments section below

Those at the meeting agreed to “note the progress”.

Work had been expected to get going on the hydrogen hub this winter.

And despite the hurdles, experts still hope to have the Aberdeen Coast Road works completed by the middle of February 2027.

