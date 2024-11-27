‘Legendary’ Cove Rangers stalwart, Mike Pirie, dies

Cove Rangers has paid tribute to club stalwart Mike Pirie, who has passed away at the age of 65.

The former coach, kitman, and physio was a cherished figure at Balmoral Stadium.

His most recent role saw him take on duties in the boardroom and corporate lounges on matchdays.

Joined by his wife, Karen, and their daughter, Shelly, the trio provided a warm welcome to those in attendance, said the club in a moving tribute online.

Family tied Mike Pirie to Cove Rangers

Mike’s association with Cove stretches back decades, with family ties to the club through his grandfather, mother, and father.

His grandfather, Alex Cowie, was team trainer when the present-day Cove Rangers was formed in 1922.

Alex’s daughter Pearl – Mike’s mother – worked behind the scenes, serving food, helping to clean the strips and to raise funds.

His father, Charlie Pirie, was employed as a handyman and kit manager for many years until ill-health forced him to step down in 2018.

Mike summed up his love for Cove Rangers in a book published in 2022 to celebrate 100 years of the club, saying: “My whole family is proud to have such a long-standing connection to Cove Rangers.

“I used to love hearing the tales about my grandfather being involved when the club first played in the 1920s.

Mike Pirie and Cove Rangers – a match made in heaven

Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse said: “I was absolutely devastated when I got the call on Saturday, and my thoughts are with Mike’s loved ones.

“I knew him for close on forty years through football, and he was an absolute stalwart for us, turning his hand to anything and everything over the years.

“We are fortunate to have Karen and Shelly on our team, and alongside Mike, they have always done an amazing job for us.

“Our thoughts and best wishes are with them at this terrible time, but Mike Pirie will always be part of the Cove Rangers family, his contribution to the club never forgotten.”

A statement on the club’s website says that “matchdays will never quite be the same without his smiling face”.

John Sheran, former Cove Rangers manager and current director, said: “Mike was an absolute legend at the club and he and other family members are the type of people who do terrific work behind the scenes for clubs like ours.

“His father, Charlie, was involved as physio until he was 86 years old and Mike become physio, kitman, hospitality helper… whatever needed doing.

“We travelled around the Highlands for 10 years together and you couldn’t have met a better, nicer guy.

“My thoughts go to Karen and Shelly, who are both themselves involved with our club. It is devastating.”