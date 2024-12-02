South Deeside Road partially blocked after van overturns

South Deeside Road has been partially blocked after a van overturned near Riverside of Blairs this afternoon.

Police responded to reports of an accident on the B9077 around 3pm, where a white van flipped onto its side and veered off the road.

Photos from the scene show significant front-end damage to the van following the incident.

The road remains passable at this time but motorists have been urged to show caution when passing the scene of the crash.

It is currently unknown whether anyone has been injured.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.