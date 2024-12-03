Ina Gray makes emotional return to Aberdeen to celebrate 100th birthday

Ina Gray, who was born and raised in Aberdeen, marked her milestone 100th birthday today in the Granite City.

She travelled from her home in Brechin to celebrate the special occasion with family and friends at the Ferryhill House Hotel.

Surrounded by 12 of her loved ones, Ina had a heartwarming moment as she opened a telegram from His Majesty The King, which arrived just in time for the celebration.

It was a memorable day for the centenarian as she enjoyed the festivities with those closest to her.

100th birthday celebration for Ina in hometown

Born in Aberdeen in 1924, Ina grew up in her family home at 66 Catherine Street.

However, her childhood was disrupted in 1939 when the surrounding area was bombed during the early stages of World War II.

A true Aberdonian, Ina married her late husband in 1952 at the East Church of St Nicholas.

She worked as the head waitress in the Granite City, serving customers at the busy Station Hotel until she was 84 years old, a time she looks back on with fond memories.

In 2008, Ina moved from her beloved Granite City to a bungalow in Brechin, but her roots in Aberdeen remain strong.

What’s Ina’s secret to living to 100?

Speaking to The Press and Journal during a surprise visit on her private birthday party, she beamed as she said she had no regrets in life.

When asked the secret to her long life, Ina shared three pieces of advice: “No drinking, no smoking,” and surprisingly, “no makeup.”

She also credited her longevity to staying active, mentioning how she enjoyed years of “sneaking out to the dancing,” which kept her physically fit and social.

Ina’s simple yet wise approach to life seems to have contributed to her remarkable 100 years.

Despite the big occasion, she admitted that “she hardly felt any different” from the day before.

“The only thing different from years previous is, these last few months, I have started to slow down a little,” she continued.

“But I never really thought about reaching 100 – even when I was 99 I wasn’t sure I’d make it!”