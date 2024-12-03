Man taken to hospital after crash with tractor on rural north-east road

A man has been taken to hospital following crash involving a tractor on a rural road in Aberdeenshire this morning.

The crash occurred on the B999 road between Pitmedden and Udny Station just after 10am on Tuesday, December 3.

Emergency services were called to the scene including police.

Officers confirmed a male driver was taken to hospital.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 10.15am on Tuesday, December 3, we received a report of a crash involving a car and a tractor on the B999 at Udny.

“One male driver was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Details were exchanged and recovery arranged.”