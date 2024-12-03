Aberdeen’s bargain buys: Homes you can buy in the Granite City for under £40,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen’s bargain buys: Homes you can buy in the Granite City for under £40,000

Looking for a deal?

Aberdeen property.
The first flat is located on Union Street. Image: ASPC.
By Chris Cromar

Looking for a bargain? Here’s a list of properties in Aberdeen currently on the market, priced at £40,000 and under.

First up is a third-floor studio apartment located along the Granite Mile, between Correction Wynd and Belmont Street.

This property is on sale for a fixed price of £38,000, offering an affordable option in the heart of the city.

Aberdeen property.
The flat is ready to be moved into. Image: ASPC.

The property, which has double glazing windows and electric heating, has been refurbished to a high standard and forms part of an impressive granite building, which is well looked after.

Aberdeen’s cheapest flat on the market right now

The cheapest flat for sale in Aberdeen right now is a one-bedroom property located on Great Northern Road in the Woodside area.

It’s listed for offers over £28,000, making it an affordable option for those looking to get on the property ladder in the city.

Aberdeen property.
Great Northern Road is in the Woodside area of the city. Image: ASPC.

In need of refurbishment, the ground floor property “presents an ideal project for a first-time buyer or buy-to-let investor“.

Aberdeen property.
The property is in need of a new bathroom. Image: ASPC.

The kitchen area has been stripped and is ready for a new installation, while the bathroom has also been prepared for easy instalment.

Aberdeen property.
Jamaica Street is located near George Street. Image: ASPC.

Central flat in Aberdeen on the market for £35k

A one-bedroom top-floor flat on Jamaica Street, located just off the north end of George Street in Aberdeen city centre, is up for sale for offers over £35,000.

This property offers an affordable opportunity in a central location, ideal for those looking to live close to the heart of the city.

Aberdeen property.
The flat’s living room can also be used as an office. Image: ASPC.

Forming part of a traditional granite building, it presents a “fantastic opportunity for renovation enthusiasts or investors looking to create their dream space”.

Aberdeen property.
The Jamaica Street property is spacious. Image: ASPC.

Aberdeen flat ‘sold as seen’

Sold as seen, a one-bedroom studio apartment is up for sale for offers over £37,500 on Holburn Street.

Aberdeen property.
The flat on Holburn Street is located above two businesses. Image: ASPC.

“In need of a degree of refurbishment”, the top floor flat has a double bedroom and a shared garden.

Aberdeen property is “excellent value for money”

Aberdeen property.
Strachan Mill Court is sheltered housing for people over the age of 60. Image: ASPC.

The last property on our list is a one-bedroom flat that forms part of the Strachan Mill Court sheltered housing development for over 60s on Leadside Road in Rosemount.

Aberdeen property.
The flat is bright and spacious. Image: ASPC.

The third-floor property “represents excellent value for money” and also enjoys the benefits of a security entry, electric heating, double glazing and has floor and lift access to all floors with a pull chord system linked directly to a 24-hour warden care service.

Aberdeen property.
The communal areas are well maintained. Image: ASPC.

As well as this, there are social events organised for residents and guest rooms are available to visitors at a normal charge.

