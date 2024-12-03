Aberdeen’s bargain buys: Homes you can buy in the Granite City for under £40,000

Looking for a bargain? Here’s a list of properties in Aberdeen currently on the market, priced at £40,000 and under.

First up is a third-floor studio apartment located along the Granite Mile, between Correction Wynd and Belmont Street.

This property is on sale for a fixed price of £38,000, offering an affordable option in the heart of the city.

The property, which has double glazing windows and electric heating, has been refurbished to a high standard and forms part of an impressive granite building, which is well looked after.

Aberdeen’s cheapest flat on the market right now

The cheapest flat for sale in Aberdeen right now is a one-bedroom property located on Great Northern Road in the Woodside area.

It’s listed for offers over £28,000, making it an affordable option for those looking to get on the property ladder in the city.

In need of refurbishment, the ground floor property “presents an ideal project for a first-time buyer or buy-to-let investor“.

The kitchen area has been stripped and is ready for a new installation, while the bathroom has also been prepared for easy instalment.

Central flat in Aberdeen on the market for £35k

A one-bedroom top-floor flat on Jamaica Street, located just off the north end of George Street in Aberdeen city centre, is up for sale for offers over £35,000.

This property offers an affordable opportunity in a central location, ideal for those looking to live close to the heart of the city.

Forming part of a traditional granite building, it presents a “fantastic opportunity for renovation enthusiasts or investors looking to create their dream space”.

Aberdeen flat ‘sold as seen’

Sold as seen, a one-bedroom studio apartment is up for sale for offers over £37,500 on Holburn Street.

“In need of a degree of refurbishment”, the top floor flat has a double bedroom and a shared garden.

Aberdeen property is “excellent value for money”

The last property on our list is a one-bedroom flat that forms part of the Strachan Mill Court sheltered housing development for over 60s on Leadside Road in Rosemount.

The third-floor property “represents excellent value for money” and also enjoys the benefits of a security entry, electric heating, double glazing and has floor and lift access to all floors with a pull chord system linked directly to a 24-hour warden care service.

As well as this, there are social events organised for residents and guest rooms are available to visitors at a normal charge.