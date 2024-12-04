Lidl’s Freeway Christmas cola truck coming to Aberdeen

Lidl’s popular touring truck is coming to Aberdeen with food, prizes and a £100 ‘golden ticket’ up for grabs.

The success of the Freeway Cola Truck tour for the low-cost supermarket means it’s officially coming to Aberdeen.

The 60-foot by 15-foot truck is decorated with Freeway Cola’s signature bright red colour.

So far, the truck has visited nine locations across the UK, with more than 10,000 people paying it a visit.

It has already made a pit stop in Dundee, where it was met with much fanfare, with eager people coming out to sample the food and win prizes.

Now, the truck will make the journey to its northernmost stop in Aberdeen on December 22.

It will be parked close to the Lidl store on Greenwell Road in Altens.

For eager Lidl shoppers, there will be a chance to win “Secret Boxes” packed with ‘middle aisle’ goodies as well as Lidl festive food.

One lucky winner at each stop will also receive a £100 ‘Golden Ticket’, redeemable via Lidl Plus, to spend on their Christmas shop.

Joanna Gomer, Marketing Director at Lidl GB, commented: “We have been blown away by the response to our Lidl Freeway Christmas tour.

“We love nothing more than spreading Christmas cheer to the communities we serve, and to see over 10,000 people visit and enjoy the experience made extending the tour an absolute must.

“We are excited to now take the Freeway fun directly to our customers in stores across the country.”