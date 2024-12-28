Revealed: North and north-east train delays and cancellations cost taxpayers six-figure sum

Train delays and cancellations across the north and north-east cost taxpayers a six-figure sum.

Two FOIs reveal more than 1,000 ScotRail services were cancelled and nearly 7,000 trains delayed across all eight northern routes in the last year.

The Aberdeen – Glasgow route had the largest number of delays (1,674) and cancellations (247) in a 365-day period.

Meanwhile, the Inverness – Edinburgh route was the most expensive for taxpayers with more than £63,000 refunded to customers in compensation for cancellations and delays.

Nearly 7,000 ScotRail services delayed in north and north-east

A total of 6,753 ScotRail services were delayed across the eight north and north-east two-way routes between October 17, 2023, and October 17, 2024.

The line from Glasgow to Aberdeen suffered the largest number of delays with 891, accounting for 20.80% of the services.

It was followed by Aberdeen to Edinburgh with 809 delays (27%) and Aberdeen to Glasgow with 783 (17.9%).

Meanwhile, the Edinburgh to Inverness line was the one with the worst delay percentage.

Nearly one in every three trains from Edinburgh to the Highland Capital (30.5%) did not make it on time.

More than 1,000 ScotRail services cancelled in north and north-east

A total of 1,043 journeys suffered either full or part cancellations across the north and north-east in the 365-day period.

The Edinburgh to Aberdeen line had the largest number of cancellations with over 100.

There were 69 full cancellations (1.93% of the services) and 40 part cancellations (1.12%).

In terms of percentage, the Inverness – Thurso route was the most disrupted.

2.91% (33) of Inverness to Thurso services were fully cancelled and 3.26% of the services were hit with part cancellations.

Meanwhile, 3.55% of services from Thurso to Inverness (40) were fully axed while 2.3% (26) suffered part cancellations.

ScotRail delays and cancellations cost taxpayers six-figure sum

Customers made 9,347 claims following train delays and cancellations between October 17, 2023, and October 17, 2024.

On the route between Inverness and Edinburgh alone, ScotRail refunded more than £63,000.

People travelling from Inverness to Scotland’s capital lodged 1,044 claims, leading to £33,127 in refunds.

More than £30,000 was also refunded to people travelling from Edinburgh to Inverness.

Meanwhile, ScotRail refunded over £83,000 for delays and cancellations on the Aberdeen -Glasgow and Inverness – Glasgow routes.

Overall, train delays and cancellations in the north and north-east cost taxpayers £197,160.

ScotRail says around nine out of ten services in Scotland run on time

It should be noted that disruption or cancellations, whether part or full, cannot always be attributed entirely to pubicly-owned ScotRail.

Sources of disruption can be unavoidable, and range from adverse weather, infrastructure issues and track defects to trespassing.

The effects of adverse weather, and specifically speed restrictions, is one of the top three reasons for delays to services in almost every route in the north and north-east.

Mark Ilderton, ScotRail Service Delivery Director, said: “ScotRail operates more than 2,100 services every day, with around nine out of ten of those services running on time, and getting customers to where they need to be.

“We know how frustrating it is when delays or cancellations occur, and when that does happen, it is only right that compensation is paid to customers who experience disruption to their journey.

“Through our Delay Repay Guarantee, anyone delayed by 30 minutes or more is entitled to claim money back through the ScotRail website or mobile app.

“We are absolutely committed to delivering the best possible service for customers throughout the country.”