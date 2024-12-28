Revealed: North and north-east train delays and cancellations cost taxpayers six-figure sum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Revealed: North and north-east train delays and cancellations cost taxpayers six-figure sum

Almost 7,000 ScotRail services were disrupted across the region's routes in the past year.

Passengers walking along a platform past a ScotRail train
Disruption is expected across the railway network this morning.
By Alberto Lejarraga

Train delays and cancellations across the north and north-east cost taxpayers a six-figure sum.

Two FOIs reveal more than 1,000 ScotRail services were cancelled and nearly 7,000 trains delayed across all eight northern routes in the last year.

The Aberdeen – Glasgow route had the largest number of delays (1,674) and cancellations (247) in a 365-day period.

Meanwhile, the Inverness – Edinburgh route was the most expensive for taxpayers with more than £63,000 refunded to customers in compensation for cancellations and delays.

Nearly 7,000 ScotRail services delayed in north and north-east

A total of 6,753 ScotRail services were delayed across the eight north and north-east two-way routes between October 17, 2023, and October 17, 2024.

The line from Glasgow to Aberdeen suffered the largest number of delays with 891, accounting for 20.80% of the services.

It was followed by Aberdeen to Edinburgh with 809 delays (27%) and Aberdeen to Glasgow with 783 (17.9%).

ScotRail delays table from FOI request
Table shows the number and percentage of ScotRail delays across the north and north-east. Image: ScotRail

Meanwhile, the Edinburgh to Inverness line was the one with the worst delay percentage.

Nearly one in every three trains from Edinburgh to the Highland Capital (30.5%) did not make it on time.

More than 1,000 ScotRail services cancelled in north and north-east

A total of 1,043 journeys suffered either full or part cancellations across the north and north-east in the 365-day period.

The Edinburgh to Aberdeen line had the largest number of cancellations with over 100.

There were 69 full cancellations (1.93% of the services) and 40 part cancellations (1.12%).

In terms of percentage, the Inverness – Thurso route was the most disrupted.

cancellations table
Table shows the percentage of part and full-time cancellations. Image: ScotRail
cancellations
More than 1,000 trains were cancelled within a year. Image: ScotRail

2.91% (33) of Inverness to Thurso services were fully cancelled and 3.26% of the services were hit with part cancellations.

Meanwhile, 3.55% of services from Thurso to Inverness (40) were fully axed while 2.3% (26) suffered part cancellations.

ScotRail delays and cancellations cost taxpayers six-figure sum

Customers made 9,347 claims following train delays and cancellations between October 17, 2023, and October 17, 2024.

On the route between Inverness and Edinburgh alone, ScotRail refunded more than £63,000.

People travelling from Inverness to Scotland’s capital lodged 1,044 claims, leading to £33,127 in refunds.

More than £30,000 was also refunded to people travelling from Edinburgh to Inverness.

table showing refunds
Table shows number of claims and amounts refunded to customers. Image: ScotRail

Meanwhile, ScotRail refunded over £83,000 for delays and cancellations on the Aberdeen -Glasgow and Inverness – Glasgow routes.

Overall, train delays and cancellations in the north and north-east cost taxpayers £197,160.

ScotRail says around nine out of ten services in Scotland run on time

It should be noted that disruption or cancellations, whether part or full, cannot always be attributed entirely to pubicly-owned ScotRail.

Sources of disruption can be unavoidable, and range from adverse weather, infrastructure issues and track defects to trespassing.

The effects of adverse weather, and specifically speed restrictions, is one of the top three reasons for delays to services in almost every route in the north and north-east.

Mark Ilderton, ScotRail Service Delivery Director, said: “ScotRail operates more than 2,100 services every day, with around nine out of ten of those services running on time, and getting customers to where they need to be.

“We know how frustrating it is when delays or cancellations occur, and when that does happen, it is only right that compensation is paid to customers who experience disruption to their journey.

“Through our Delay Repay Guarantee, anyone delayed by 30 minutes or more is entitled to claim money back through the ScotRail website or mobile app.

“We are absolutely committed to delivering the best possible service for customers throughout the country.”

