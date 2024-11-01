Revealed: How many trains between Aberdeen and Inverness were delayed or cancelled in the last year?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revealed: How many trains between Aberdeen and Inverness were delayed or cancelled in the last year?

We reveal the percentage of delays and cancellations of services between the Granite City and the Highland capital.

Travellers and Scotrail train.
Hundreds of trains between Inverness and Aberdeen were delayed and cancelled in the last year. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
By Alberto Lejarraga

More than 700 trains between Aberdeen and Inverness were delayed or cancelled over the past year.

Between October 14 2023 and October 14 2024, 263 ScotRail journeys from the Granite City to the Highland capital – 5.68% – were delayed by at least 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, 345 services in the opposite direction – 4.48%- were delayed by 10 or more minutes.

Train
More than 600 trains were delayed on both routes. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Figures obtained via a Freedom of Information request also revealed that 45 Aberdeen to Inverness journeys and 46 Inverness to Aberdeen trains were delayed by at least 30 minutes.

More than 100 trains connecting the two cities were fully or partially cancelled between October 17 2023 and October 1 2024.

There were 34 cancellations and 17 partial cancellations on the Aberdeen to Inverness route, and 40 cancellations and 16 partial cancellations in the opposite direction.

How do Aberdeen-Inverness cancellations compare to the national average?

The number of full cancellations in the Inverness to Aberdeen route accounted for 1.24% of the services.

Meanwhile, 1.15% of the services from Aberdeen to Inverness were fully axed.

These figures are almost twice as good as the national average.

The national cancellations score between April 2023 and March 2024 was 2.3%, according to an ORR report.

‘There’s more work to be done’

ScotRail has been asked to comment on the figures.

The Scottish Government-owned operator thinks performance levels are “moving in the right direction”.

Mark Ilderton, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “Everyone across Scotland’s Railway is working flat out for our customers to ensure our rail service is a safe, reliable, and green form of public transport.

“In the past year, we’ve seen more than 98 per cent of services operating between Inverness and Aberdeen without cancellation and more than 9 out of 10 trains operating without significant delay.

“This shows that performance levels are moving in the right direction, but we know there’s more work to be done.

“Our focus is building on the hard work of our people to deliver the safe and reliable railway that our customers expect and deserve, and to encourage more people to travel by train instead of using the car.”

Network Rail investing on Aberdeen – Inverness line

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We are continually working to improve the service we provide to our customers and to make sure we run as reliable a railway as possible for our passengers.

“We are also investing in the railway across Scotland, including on the line between Aberdeen and Inverness where we have invested in signalling upgrades and new tracks and stations.”

