Highlands & Islands 58-year-old Shetland man reported missing He was last seen yesterday morning. Ian Napier was last seen yesterday morning. Image: Police Scotland. By Chris Cromar December 28 2024, 9:49 am December 28 2024, 9:49 am A 58-year-old man from the Shetland Islands has been reported missing, having not been seen for the past 24 hours. Ian Napier has not been seen or heard from since around 9am on Friday, December 27. He is described as being 5ft 10ins and of stocky build and it is unclear what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance. Chief Inspector Donna Allan of Police Scotland said: "We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Ian, it is out of character for him not to be in touch with his family. "He is known to go walking and swimming in the south of Shetland. "Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Ian is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 2936 of December 27."
