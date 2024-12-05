Aberdeen carer failed to check on man who was later found having seizure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen carer failed to check on man who was later found having seizure

Carol Cormack falsely recorded that a man in her care was in the dining room.

By Ross Hempseed
Raeden Court Care Home. Image Google Maps.
An Aberdeen carer who failed to check on a man who later had a seizure has been struck off.

Carol Cormack has been removed from the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) register after an investigation into her conduct at Raeden Court Care Home in Midstocket.

Raeden Court is operated by Blackwood Homes and Care and is described as a “housing complex designed to provide accommodation for disabled people within an integrated community setting.”

According to an SSSC report, Ms Cormack failed to carry out a visual check as required on the man in her care on October 26 2022.

She then falsely recorded in the ‘Daily Support Checks’ sheet at 8am that she had checked on him, and that he was not agitated or confused and was in the dining room.

The man, referred to as AA in the report, was later found having a seizure on the bathroom floor.

A panel concluded that Ms Cormack’s fitness to practice was impaired and she had “acted dishonestly” and placed two people at risk.

The report stated: “You were required to observe whether AA was agitated or confused as part of the checks.

“This was in place so that seizures could be averted in some circumstances with medication.

“It is not known whether this seizure could have been averted by a proper check.

Carer falsified daily checks at Raeden Court Care Home

“However, your failure to complete the checks as required meant immediate assistance was not sought for AA, and staff did not have accurate information as to how long the seizure had been going on for.

“A prolonged seizure could have resulted in severe harm to AA.

“AA required to be admitted to hospital following the seizure for observation but did not suffer any lasting harm.”

A second incident from July 2 2021 was also included in the report.

Ms Cormack used a bed hoist single-handedly to get a female tenant into bed when it should have been operated with two people.

The report stated: “Your behaviour is serious and completely incompatible with the
standards expected of social care workers.

“It raises significant concerns about your values and attitude towards the caring responsibilities you had in your role.”

Ms Cormack, who no longer works in the industry, “expressed remorse” when confronted about her behaviour, but was reprimanded for her “lack of cooperation” with the SSSC probe.

Carol Cormack was “swiftly” dismissed by Blackwood

Doug Moyes, director of customer service at Blackwood Housing and Care, said: “We welcome the findings of the SSSC which, in keeping with our own disciplinary procedures, has recognised that this was an act of gross negligence on the part of a single employee.

“We take employee misconduct extremely seriously and when the incident occurred two years ago, we moved swiftly to dismissal once we had established the chain of events.

“We also immediately alerted all relevant authorities and informed all parties, as per our duty of candour.

“The safety and welfare of our customers remains our absolute priority and regularly review our practices to identify areas of improvement and prevent similar incidents in the future.”

