Loganair flight to Aberdeen forced to turn around after being struck by lightning

A flight bound for Aberdeen was forced to turn back after it was struck by lightning this evening.

Loganair flight LM26 from Manchester had been in the air for around half an hour when it was hit.

The flight was scheduled to take off at around 4.20pm and land in Aberdeen at 5.25pm.

According to Aberdeen Airport’s website, the flight is estimated to arrive at 10.55pm.

Loganair flight turns back after lightning strike

A spokesperson for Loganair said: “Loganair can confirm flight LM26 from Manchester to Aberdeen was diverted back to Manchester following a lightning strike.

“The aircraft landed as normal and our team is currently arranging onward travel for customers to reach their final destination.

“The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is of the utmost importance to us at Loganair.

“We thank our customers for their patience and understanding, and our ground crews for their assistance.”

No injuries to passengers were reported.