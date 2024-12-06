Aberdeen foster carer takes on the banker in latest episode of Deal or No Deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen foster carer takes on the banker in latest episode of Deal or No Deal

Did Claire "deal" or stick with her own box until the end of the game?

By Ellie Milne
Claire on Deal or No Deal
Claire appeared on Thursday's episode of the gameshow. Image: ITV.

A woman from Aberdeen played to beat the banker in the latest episode of Deal or No Deal.

Foster carer Claire was randomly selected to play with the number 16 box after serving her time supporting other contestants.

“I just thought I’d be here forever,” she joked to host Stephen Mulhern as she took the hot seat.

After seven years off the air, the hit gameshow returned to screens in November 2023.

The 29th episode of the revived series aired on Thursday evening with the “Aberdeen Queen” playing to win up to £100,000.

Claire on Deal or No Deal
Her offers gradually increased throughout the game. Image: ITV.

As Claire is introduced to the audience, she tells the host she will try and keep the banker “on his toes”.

‘Aberdeen Queen’ appears on Deal or No Deal

The Aberdeen resident is joined by her dad, Gordon, who offers advice from the audience throughout the show.

She shares a story about how helping her dad lambing at his small holding inspired her to take in her own sheep.

However, any money she takes home from the show will go towards a new car and a holiday with her daughter, rather than more animals.

Claire starts her game with new contestant, Sue. She takes out her first red box, followed by another red and three blues.

Claire on Deal or No Deal
Claire successfully eliminated all the blue boxes. Image: ITV.

She decides to turn down the banker’s first offer of £1,600, saying she’s just getting started.

“I’ve been here a long time waiting to play the game. I’m not ready to drop out on the first round.”

Did Claire beat the banker?

Wearing on-theme red and blue, Claire continues to take out a mix of red and blue boxes as the rounds progress, with the offers from the banker steadily rising.

The all-blue second round takes an “unfortunate turn” with the removal of the £75,000 box – the second largest amount on the board.

Her dad, Gordon, and the other contestants encourage her to keep going to achieve her goal of buying a new car and a holiday,

Anything else would be “magic” money, she shares.

Banker's offer on screen
Claire dealt at £34,670. Image: ITV.

As the final round approaches, Claire is left with £3,000, £25,000 and £100,000 on the board.

She decides to deal at £34,670.

“Oh my Lord, thank you,” she says.

Claire ultimately discovers she had £100,000 in her own box, but says she is “happy” despite not becoming the first jackpot winner.

“That money is going to do so much for me,” she adds. “I’m delighted.”

