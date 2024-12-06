Aberdeen foster carer takes on the banker in latest episode of Deal or No Deal

A woman from Aberdeen played to beat the banker in the latest episode of Deal or No Deal.

Foster carer Claire was randomly selected to play with the number 16 box after serving her time supporting other contestants.

“I just thought I’d be here forever,” she joked to host Stephen Mulhern as she took the hot seat.

After seven years off the air, the hit gameshow returned to screens in November 2023.

The 29th episode of the revived series aired on Thursday evening with the “Aberdeen Queen” playing to win up to £100,000.

As Claire is introduced to the audience, she tells the host she will try and keep the banker “on his toes”.

‘Aberdeen Queen’ appears on Deal or No Deal

The Aberdeen resident is joined by her dad, Gordon, who offers advice from the audience throughout the show.

She shares a story about how helping her dad lambing at his small holding inspired her to take in her own sheep.

However, any money she takes home from the show will go towards a new car and a holiday with her daughter, rather than more animals.

Claire starts her game with new contestant, Sue. She takes out her first red box, followed by another red and three blues.

She decides to turn down the banker’s first offer of £1,600, saying she’s just getting started.

“I’ve been here a long time waiting to play the game. I’m not ready to drop out on the first round.”

Did Claire beat the banker?

Wearing on-theme red and blue, Claire continues to take out a mix of red and blue boxes as the rounds progress, with the offers from the banker steadily rising.

The all-blue second round takes an “unfortunate turn” with the removal of the £75,000 box – the second largest amount on the board.

Her dad, Gordon, and the other contestants encourage her to keep going to achieve her goal of buying a new car and a holiday,

Anything else would be “magic” money, she shares.

As the final round approaches, Claire is left with £3,000, £25,000 and £100,000 on the board.

She decides to deal at £34,670.

“Oh my Lord, thank you,” she says.

Claire ultimately discovers she had £100,000 in her own box, but says she is “happy” despite not becoming the first jackpot winner.

“That money is going to do so much for me,” she adds. “I’m delighted.”