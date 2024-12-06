Air ambulance lands in Peterhead after emergency call-out

An air ambulance helicopter has landed in Peterhead’s Catto Park this afternoon following an emergency call-out.

The SCAA (Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance) helicopter in its signature green, yellow and blue livery touched down on a flat grassy area of Catto Park at around 2.50pm on Friday, December 6.

Also spotted in the area was a road ambulance and incident response unit.

It is understood that medical crews were near Brethren Church on Landale Road, but it is yet unknown why emergency services were called.

Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

