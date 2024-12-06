Aberdeen FC Jack MacKenzie injury update delivered by Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin Left-back MacKenzie has been ruled out of the previous two games due to injury. By Sean Wallace December 6 2024, 3:54 pm December 6 2024, 3:54 pm Share Jack MacKenzie injury update delivered by Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/6645596/aberdeen-defender-jack-mackenzie-injury-update/ Copy Link 0 comment Aberdeen left-back Jack MacKenzie during the 4-1 Premiership win against Dundee at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock. Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has confirmed left-back Jack MacKenzie will miss the Premiership clash with St Johnstone on Saturday. The 24-year-old defender has missed the last two games due to injury – a 1-0 home loss to Celtic and 1-1 draw at Hibs. Thelin confirmed MacKenzie has returned to training, but the Dons gaffer will not risk him against the Perth Saints. Instead, Thelin will use the upcoming two-week window where Aberdeen do not have a game to ramp up MacKenzie’s recovery. St Mirren’s Elvis Bwomono and Aberdeen’s Jack McKenzie in action. Image: SNS. Thelin said: “Jack is okay and he trained today (Friday), but we think it’s too early for him to come back. “We don’t want to rush things and risk getting a set back before another busy spell of games. “There’s a two-week gap between matches after St Johnstone and we can recover really well for those.” New Zealand international left-back James McGarry has started the previous two games in MacKenzie’s absence. Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov is ruled out for six weeks with a hamstring injury and attacker Pape Gueye is also out with a quad muscle tear.
