Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Jack MacKenzie injury update delivered by Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin

Left-back MacKenzie has been ruled out of the previous two games due to injury.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen left-back Jack MacKenzie during the 4-1 Premiership win against Dundee at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen left-back Jack MacKenzie during the 4-1 Premiership win against Dundee at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has confirmed left-back Jack MacKenzie will miss the Premiership clash with St Johnstone on Saturday.

The 24-year-old defender has missed the last two games due to injury – a 1-0 home loss to Celtic and 1-1 draw at Hibs.

Thelin confirmed MacKenzie has returned to training, but the Dons gaffer will not risk him against the Perth Saints.

Instead, Thelin will use the upcoming two-week window where Aberdeen do not have a game to ramp up MacKenzie’s recovery.

St Mirren's Elvis Bwomono and Aberdeen's Jack McKenzie in action. Image: SNS
St Mirren's Elvis Bwomono and Aberdeen's Jack McKenzie in action. Image: SNS.

Thelin said: “Jack is okay and he trained today (Friday), but we think it’s too early for him to come back.

“We don’t want to rush things and risk getting a set back before another busy spell of games.

“There’s a two-week gap between matches after St Johnstone and we can recover really well for those.”

New Zealand international left-back James McGarry has started the previous two games in MacKenzie’s absence.

Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov is ruled out for six weeks with a hamstring injury and attacker Pape Gueye is also out with a quad muscle tear.

