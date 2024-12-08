Who is hiding mini Jesus figurines around Banff?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Who is hiding mini Jesus figurines around Banff?

The Press and Journal speaks to the couple behind the mystery which has gripped the town.

By Jamie Sinclair
Banff locals have been sharing snaps of their mini Jesus. Image: Supplied by Simon Gibson
Have you spotted a mini Jesus figurine while out and about in Banff?

Residents of the Aberdeenshire town have found the tiny toys on windowsills, at bus stops and cash machines over the past couple of weeks.

And there are plenty more to be found, according to the couple behind the mystery.

Freddies Chip Shop spotted a figure outside the takeaway. Image: Supplied by Simon Gibson

Simon Gibson and his wife Louise say they were inspired to spread some festive cheer after a recent trip to the USA.

Simon, 69, told The Press and Journal: “We were in the States a few weeks ago, which is where we discovered them.

“I thought they were so cute. I thought they were interesting, in the sense they were comical but not disrespectful.

“Immediately, I ordered a load off of Amazon, thinking I might give them to people for fun.

Why one couple ‘decided to sprinkle Banff with these little Jesus models’

“We then devised the idea to put them around the town to spread some joy and cheer people up.

“It was with that in mind that we decided to sprinkle Banff with these little Jesus models.”

He added: “Christmas on the whole is great, but of course can be tough or a challenging time for people.

“I thought it would be nice to try and do something different to get people thinking about Christmas.”

Simon Gibson has been hiding mini Jesus figurines around Banff ahead of Christmas. Image: Supplied

The couple moved to Banff two years ago and say they’ve been blown away by the community’s response to their fun idea.

Simon said: “We have heard stories of young children finding them, which is really special.

“Some people have found them and put them on their dashboards as a good luck charm.

“A lot of people have found them and let us know on social media. One little boy had put it in his toy tractor.

One child put Jesus in his toy tractor. Image: Supplied by Simon Gibson.

“We put a few at cashpoints and I think people have been reluctant to pick them up as they are on camera. I think they don’t want to be spotted stealing Jesus!”

Plenty of Jesus figurines to be found ahead of Christmas

Simon, who owns psychology practices, added: “I couldn’t help but notice going by some of the places where we had put them that it brought a smile to people’s faces.

“As a psychologist, I spend a lot of my time trying to make unhappy people, more happy so it’s been really great to see.”

And the couple have no plans to stop the fun now. They originally bought 50 mini-figures – but have ordered even more ahead of Christmas.

“More are coming! The planting may be a bit sporadic, but further models will be hidden.”

Have you found one of the Jesus figures? Tell us where in the comments!

