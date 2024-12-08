Aberdeenshire braced for council tax ‘super hike’ among highest in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire braced for council tax ‘super hike’ among highest in Scotland

One couple from Foveran near Ellon explained family fears over sudden hits to stretched household budgets in the north-east.

By Derek Healey
Rhona Inglis, from Foveran, explained the impact of sudden increases to stretched family budgets. Image: DC Thomson
People living in Aberdeenshire are bracing themselves for the worst council tax “super hike” anywhere in Scotland, according to new analysis.

And one Foveran woman says she cannot understand how the local authority can justify considering eye-watering increases to balance the books when family budgets are so stretched.

It comes days after the Scottish Government’s decision to lift the freeze on increases without any cap on how high bills could surge.

Rhona’s story

Rhona Inglis, 60, has lived in Foveran near Ellon since 1993 with her disabled husband, Doug. She is currently working for a property developer, while Doug is retired.

Rhona and Doug stay in a Band F home but because of a reduction related to Doug’s disability, they currently pay around £215 each month.

If the council goes ahead with its plans, it would mean an increase of more than £36 every month from April. Rhona fears many people simply will not be able to afford such a large rise when other bills are also increasing.

General view of a council tax bill. Image: PA

She said: “It really is a worry. My husband doesn’t have much of a pension, he’s disabled and at home all day.

“I’m the only earner so when prices go up, it’s all on my wage. He gets no extra benefits or anything.

“Every penny counts in this day in age and the price of everything is going up.”

What are councils going to charge?

Perth and Kinross Council has already agreed council tax will rise by a total of 25% over the next three years, with the first 10% increase planned for April next year.

Several other local authorities are also either planning or consulting on 10% increases, including Angus, East Lothian and West Dunbartonshire.

Budget strategy papers in Aberdeenshire estimate a 17% increase to council tax would be required to balance the books, with a projected cumulative increase of 67% over the next four years.

However, bosses asked local residents to take part in a survey last month on budget ideas that included measures such as cutting school staff, ending flood protection activity and a 20% council tax hike.

The latest budgets analysis was prepared by the Alba party based on revenue plans released for all Scottish council areas.

The party’s Holyrood leader Ash Regan said the SNP government had “stepped in the right direction” with its own budget but feared lifting the freeze could see Scots hit with huge bills.

Ash Regan MSP
She said: “Our shared goal in the short term must be to safeguard household budgets in the final budget position that Parliament will vote on early next year.”

The Scottish Government’s draft budget, which set out £63 billion in spending plans, included a total of £15 billion in funding for councils.

But Dr João Sousa, deputy director of the Fraser of Allander Institute, warned having no cap on council tax rises will “shift a lot of responsibility – and a lot of the risk” onto local government.

Asked if Scotland’s council tax system needs to be overhauled, he said: “I think the system at least needs to be revalued and that is something the Institute has been calling for across many years and we will continue to do so.”

The last council tax freeze was one of the first policy announcements of Humza Yousaf’s tenure as first minister.

Finance Secretary Shona Robison, who served as his deputy, announced this week it will be scrapped.

Finance Secretary Shona Robison.
Cosla, the organisation that represents councils, warned ahead of the decision that council tax increases will be needed to protect vital services.

But Ms Robison claimed increases would be kept to a minimum because of a proposed £1 billion uplift in funding.

She said: “I don’t think there’s any administration of any political colour that will want to look at citizens in the eye, given this settlement, and increase the council tax beyond what is required.”

