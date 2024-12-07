B9001 in Inverurie closed after two-car crash

The B9001 off of North Street in Inverurie has been closed after a two-car collision.

The crash took place at around 3.20pm near Harlaw Road.

Emergency services are on the scene and motorists have been urged to avoid the road.

Local residents have noted the presence of many emergency vehicles in the area.

Police issue statement after B9001 crash

A statement from Police Scotland reads: “The B9001 (North Street) in Inverurie is closed near Harlaw Road following a two-vehicle crash that happened around 3.20pm on Saturday, 7 December.

“Emergency services are in attendance and road users are advised to avoid the area.”

