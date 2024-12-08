Human remains in aircraft found off Shetland by Peterhead crew

Human remains have been found in a small aircraft a Peterhead trawler crew recovered from the North Sea.

The Barnakle II PD400 crew made the discovery on Friday around 2.20pm while out at sea to the north-east of Shetland.

They returned to Gremista, near Lerwick, around 7.20am today.

Police met the crew at the pier and confirmed there were human remains inside the wreckage of a small aircraft.

The aircraft was removed from the vessel and taken for police examination.

Police have since launched an investigation.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a small aircraft having been recovered from the water in the North Sea, north-east of Lerwick, around 2.20pm on Friday.

“The aircraft was brought to shore on Sunday and human remains were found within.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

