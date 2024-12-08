A92 blocked in both directions at Dunnottar Castle due to crash

The A92 Aberdeen to Dundee road is blocked in both directions following a crash near the Dunnottar Castle turn-off.

It is understood that while the northbound lane is clear, traffic is still queuing.

Motorists are warning drivers to take care on approach.

AA Traffic News said: “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A92 both ways at Dunnottar Castle turn off.”

We have asked Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service if they were called to the scene.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.