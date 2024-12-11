Planned crematorium in Daviot countryside branded ‘bereavement tourism’ as neighbours battle proposals

Controversial plans for a new crematorium near Daviot could be thrown out as infuriated neighbours claim it is “in the wrong place”.

Inverurie businessman Fraser Milne, who owns Inverurie Garden Centre, lodged an application for the facility in January.

The project has been earmarked to be built on land next door to busy agricultural manufacturing firm Stewart Trailers.

It would have a central chapel with seats for 144 mourners featuring a large window looking out towards Bennachie.

An electric cremator would be powered by 200 solar panels located at the corner of the site.

Meanwhile, a garden of remembrance and reflective pool would be added outside giving mourners a peaceful space to grieve for their loved ones.

Project leaders say it would combat the “conveyor belt” demand across the north-east, as more people favour cremation over burial.

But, the proposal proved to be quite unpopular as 84 letters of objection were sent to Aberdeenshire Council.

Why is the Daviot crematorium needed?

Plans for the development recently went before the Formartine area committee for members to give their views.

Lesley Tierney of McWilliam Lippe Architects urged councillors to back the “ambitious, appropriate and much-needed development”.

She added: “There remains a need for a crematorium between Baldarroch, Hazlehead and Moray, and there is no other permission in place north of Aberdeen.

“The population is aging, death rates are rising and more people are opting for cremations over burial.”

‘This is bereavement tourism’

Dr Lorraine Howard, who lives in the village, claimed the proposal was not supported by the majority of residents.

She said they are mainly opposed to excess traffic, pollution and noise that the crematorium could bring.

“The potential influx of 480 to 660 vehicles per day to the site changes the essence of this small community and its surroundings completely,” she told the meeting.

Dr Howard also slammed the architect’s design report, saying it “focuses greatly on the views of Bennachie and the nature of the building, this is bereavement tourism”.

She believed an increase in traffic would have a “huge” impact on the Daviot to Inverurie road, and suggested drivers would become “frustrated” with slow funeral corteges.

And, Dr Howard believed wind would blow emissions over the village from both the crematorium and increased traffic in the area.

She also suggested the facility would have an “enormous impact” on the rural community and would “change the entire essence of the village”.

“We are going to be servicing a much wider community, it just tears the heart out of the area that we sit in,” she argued.

However, she noted that the lack of a crematorium in north Aberdeenshire is an issue.

Daviot crematorium site ‘not desirable for mourners’

Arlene Gibbs of law firm Brodies spoke at the meeting on behalf of the neighbouring Stewart Trailers.

The farming equipment manufacturer raised concerns about the proposed facility, claiming it could force them to go out of business.

Ms Gibbs revealed that due to the type of work at the trailer site, noise would be heard in the memorial garden and even the crematorium building itself.

“A crematorium next to an industrial business is clearly not desirable from the perspective of loved ones and mourners,” she said.

“Yet, this proposal is right next to my client’s business, the nature of which there is welding, shot blasting and other industrial processes taking place which are loud.

“There is also a continual flow of heavy goods vehicles, moving forklifts, tractors and daily delivery of materials.

“Would you really want to be saying goodbye to a loved one when these works are taking place right next door?”

Trailer firm boss reveals business could become ‘unviable’

Boss James Stewart revealed that the firm has successfully operated for the last 28 years without any problems.

But, he suggested that the crematorium could severely impact the long-established business and the livelihoods of its staff.

“We do keep our noise levels as low as we can…but if we are under pressure to make less noise, that would make us unviable,” he revealed.

“We would have no option but to close and pay off 65 people which I think would be totally unjustified.”

What did councillors have to say?

Councillor Paul Johnston wanted to see the plan refused.

While he said the building’s design was “perfectly sound and well thought through” he believed granting it would impact the neighbouring business too much.

He added: “The search needs to continue for a more appropriate site.”

But councillor Louise McAllister, who carries out humanist celebrant funeral ceremonies, urged her colleagues to support the application.

She noted there was a need for a crematorium in the area, and gave reassurance to residents that there wouldn’t be an issue with air pollution or noise.

“I know that working with families, having somewhere peaceful to go and remember loved ones who have passed away close at hand leaves a lot to be desired.”

The controversial application resulted in a vote that ended in a tie, but committee chairman Iain Taylor had the final say and recommended the plan be refused.

However, the fate of the development will now lie with the Garioch area committee who will consider the crematorium when they meet again in the new year.

Read more: