Robert Gordon University winter graduations: Full list as students graduate today

North-east students will celebrate the end of their studies this week as Robert Gordon University host their winter graduations.

Crowds of family and friends will watch on as scores of students take to the stage to receive their degrees.

Four graduation ceremonies will be held at P&J Live on Tuesday and Wednesday, celebrating the achievements of this year’s cohort.

A host of departments will be recognised during proceedings including Biomedical Science, Engineers and Digital Media.

A full list of today’s RGU graduates can be found below: