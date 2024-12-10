Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Two-car crash closes South Deeside Road in second incident in two months Drivers are currently being diverted from the scene. By Graham Fleming December 10 2024, 9:34 am December 10 2024, 9:34 am Share Two-car crash closes South Deeside Road in second incident in two months Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6647669/crash-closes-south-deeside-road/ Copy Link 0 comment The crash has closed the road near the hotel. Image: DC Thomson Drivers are being diverted from South Deeside Road at a familiar spot which has produced two crashes in as many months. That’s after a blue BMW and grey Toyota 4×4 collided near the Maryculter House Hotel this morning. Police were called to the hotel on the B9077 around 8am after the two-car smash which has left the front of the BMW heavily damaged. Drivers are facing lengthy delays this morning. Image: DC Thomson A diversion has been put in place. Image: DC Thomson It has also left drivers with lengthy delays from Crathes into Aberdeen as police have urged motorists to avoid the scene. It is currently unknown whether anyone has been harmed as a result of this incident. The news comes after another smash which occurred in a similar spot last month. A crash occurred in the similar spot last month. Image: DC Thomson It was only three weeks ago that black ice caused a red MG car slid into the traffic signage outside the Aberdeen hotel which caused it to bend out of shape. Police Scotland have been contacted regarding this incident.
