Two-car crash closes South Deeside Road in second incident in two months

Drivers are being diverted from South Deeside Road at a familiar spot which has produced two crashes in as many months.

That’s after a blue BMW and grey Toyota 4×4 collided near the Maryculter House Hotel this morning.

Police were called to the hotel on the B9077 around 8am after the two-car smash which has left the front of the BMW heavily damaged.

It has also left drivers with lengthy delays from Crathes into Aberdeen as police have urged motorists to avoid the scene.

It is currently unknown whether anyone has been harmed as a result of this incident.

The news comes after another smash which occurred in a similar spot last month.

It was only three weeks ago that black ice caused a red MG car slid into the traffic signage outside the Aberdeen hotel which caused it to bend out of shape.

Police Scotland have been contacted regarding this incident.