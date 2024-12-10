Two men taken to hospital and one arrested following Bucksburn assault

Two men have been taken to hospital – and one arrested – following an assault in Aberdeen.

Police and paramedics blocked off Middle Brae in the city’s Bucksburn area shortly after noon today.

Eyewitnesses reported a large police presence in the residential area, with an ambulance and paramedic response unit also in attendance.

Police confirmed they were called in relation to an assault.

Two men, aged 53 and 61, were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Man arrested following Bucksburn assault

The 61-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident as officers carry out inquiries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.10pm on Tuesday, 10 December 2024 we were called to a report of an assault in the Middle Brae area of Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and two men, aged 53 and 61, were taken to hospital.

“The 61-year-old has also been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.”

An ambulance spokesperson added: “We received a call at 12.18pm today to attend an incident in Bucksburn, Aberdeen.

“We dispatched a paramedic response unit and one ambulance to the scene. We transported one patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”