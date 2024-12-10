SSEN multi-billion investment plans to support 8,400 Highlands jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SSEN multi-billion investment plans to support 8,400 Highlands jobs

Up to 1,000 new homes could be built across the north for construction workers involved in Scotland's largest ever infrastructure investment.

By Paul Malik
Electricity pylons
Power pylines. Image: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

A £22 billion “mission critical” investment into the country’s power infrastructure is expected to support around 8,400 Highland jobs.

SSEN Transmission, the organisation responsible for running the power grid, have unveiled their latest business plan, one of the largest of all time.

It is one of the largest ever infrastructure programmes ever made, which will also aid in the building of around 1,000 homes in the Highlands and the north-east.

These homes will house construction workers and their families who will be needed to carry out the re-fit of the country’s power network.

And economic benefits of around £3bn are expected for the north, SSEN Transmission highlighted, part of an expected £7bn generated nationally.

The company is expected to invest more than £31bn across the UK.

£22 billion investment jobs boost

SSEN Transmission is responsible for the electricity transmission network in the north of Scotland, and is part of SSE plc.

The investment includes the maintenance of the high voltage 132kV, 220kV, 275kV and 400kV electricity transmission network.

SSEN Transmission said the investments is a “critical enabler” of government climate change and energy security targets.

Spending the cash will deliver a “pathway to net zero emissions” as part of the UK Government’s clean power by 2030 ambition.

Managing director Rob McDonald said: “Our RIIO-T3 business plan sets out an ambitious, deliverable blueprint to unlock the unprecedented levels of investment required to deliver UK and Scottish net zero and energy security targets, including the Clean Power by 2030 mission.

SSE teams carry out repair work at Portgordon.

“In what is one of the largest investment programmes of all time in Scotland, this plan will also support tens thousands of jobs across the country, turbo-charging the economy and delivering a transformational and lasting legacy for communities, the economy and nature.

“We now look forward to working constructively with Ofgem, government and wider stakeholders to ensure the future regulatory framework secures the investment required to support the nation’s ambitious goals and delivers the vast economic opportunities the clean transition presents.”

North of Scotland to benefit

Economic analysis independently peer reviewed by Biggar Economics, forecasts, if delivered in full, the potential £31.7bn total investment could support up to 37,000 jobs across the UK, 17,500 of which in Scotland, including 8,400 in the north of Scotland.

Alistair Phillips-Davies, SSE chief executive, added: “The RIIO-3 price control comes at a critical juncture in the effort to deliver a cleaner, more secure and affordable electricity system for current and future generations.

“With a new national mission to deliver clean power by 2030 in order to boost energy security and protect future consumers, unlocking the right level of investment during the next price control will be key.

“We’re setting out today the extent of our ambition and commitment. It is now crucial that Ofgem backs that ambition with an investable and financeable framework, setting an appropriate cost of equity that recognises the unprecedented levels of investment required to decarbonise the economy and deliver a clean power system.”

