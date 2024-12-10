Person cut free from vehicle after two-car crash on Aberdeenshire road

A person was cut free from a vehicle following a two car crash in Aberdeenshire

The collision happened on the B9125 near The Birks at around 7pm this evening.

Police, firefighters and paramedics raced to the scene, close to the junction of the B977 to the north of Banchory.

Two fire appliances from nearby Banchory attended after receiving a call for assistance at 6.59pm.

Firefighters used spreaders, cutting equipment and some hand tools to free one person from the wreckage.

Their condition is unknown.

Diversion in place following car crash

Motorists are currently being diverted away from the area via Echt as police remain at the scene.

Firefighters left the scene shortly after 8pm.

A statement issued by police on social media reads: “The B9125 is currently closed near the junction with the B977 due to a two car crash reported at 7pm.

“A diversion is in place via Echt. Please leave extra time for journeys if travelling.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

