Fire crews rush to tackle blaze in Aberdeen city centre

Firefighters have rushed to tackle a fire on a popular Aberdeen street.

Emergency services were called to reports of a fire on Market Street at 8.29pm.

Three appliances remain on the scene, and firefighters are working to extinguish the blaze.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 8.29pm.

“We mobilised two appliances. We have three appliances on the scene at the moment.

“The stop message is not in.”

It is currently unknown if anyone has been injured as a result of this incident.

Police Scotland have been approached for more information.

