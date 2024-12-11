Firefighters tackle Highland blaze for over six hours as B869 road remains closed

Fire crews are working to extinguish a serious Highland blaze.

At around 4.03pm today, the fire service received a call to a fire at Drumbeg on the B869.

Police officers then closed the road to allow for fire crews to tackle the blaze.

Four Sutherland and Wester Ross fire crews and a senior fire officer remain at the scene.

At the time of writing, the road remains closed.

It is unknown if there has been any injuries.

In a post on social media, Police Scotland said: “The B869 at Drumbeg has been closed due to a fire and emergency services are in attendance.

“Motorists are asked to use the A894 alternative route.”

