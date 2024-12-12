£100 fines to be enforced at popular Aberdeen Airport drop-off point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£100 fines to be enforced at popular Aberdeen Airport drop-off point

A new sign has appeared outside the Holiday Inn Express, announcing a strict no parking, picking up, or dropping off policy.

By Michelle Henderson
A new red sign has been erected outside the Holiday Inn Express near the city's airport,
A sign has been erected outside the Holiday Inn Express near the city's airport, restricting motorists ability to drop-off or park in the area. Image: Fubar News.

£100 fines are to be enforced at a popular Aberdeen Airport drop-off point.

A new sign has been propped up outside the Holiday Inn Express near the city’s airport, announcing a strict no parking, picking up, or dropping off policy.

The sign, which reads “entry for hotel customers only”, is accompanied by a warning that violators will face a £100 fine. If unpaid within 28 days, an additional £70 charge will apply.

It states that blue badge holders are not exempt from the fines.

Vehicle Control Services Limited, based in Sheffield, is listed as the managing authority for the area.” The company says it provides “cost-effective parking solutions to both the public and private sectors”. 

The road outside the hotel has become a popular drop-off point for both members of the public and taxi drivers hoping to avoid a drop-off-charge right outside the airport.

Aberdeen taxi driver speaks out against drop-off ban

Kevin Sherwin has been a taxi driver for 18 years.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Mr Sherwin says he wants answers over the reasons for the restrictions.

He said: “I say to people when they get in the taxi, I can either charge you £5.50 to drop you at the terminal or I can drop you off free of charge at the Holiday Inn Express and you can walk down the covered walked way.

Red sign preventing parking outside hotel.
North-east taxi driver Kevin Sherwin says “People are going to be absolutely fuming” over the restrictions. Image: Fubar News.

“A lot of them will say, just drop me at the Holiday Inn Express – I’ll walk down and save £5.50.

“All of sudden, these things appeared today. I don’t know how legal it is.”

He added: “People are going to be absolutely fuming. We have got the low emission zones, we have got the bus gates so this is going to be something else that people are going to jump down somebody’s throats for.”

‘It’s going to be very interesting’

Mr Sherwin asked how the enforcement will be policed.

“How are they going to police it? If someone gets into my taxi and says Holiday Inn Express, I’m not going to say, ‘Is it the Holiday Inn Express or are you just using that as an excuse?'” he said.

Holiday Inn Express near Aberdeen Airport
The sign has been erected outside the Holiday Inn Express, close to Aberdeen Airport. Image: Google Maps.

“The other alternative is to get dropped off at the long stay car park and they get a free bus round from there.

“I would just like answers as to why they are doing it. At the end of the day, I will still drop people off there if they want to be dropped off there, the only thing is I can’t stay there waiting for them. It is going to be very interesting.”

We have contacted the Holiday Inn Express for comment and to confirm who put up the sign.

Aberdeen Airport offers ‘free and paid parking options’

Earlier this year, it was announced taxi drivers would face a 150% drop-off price increase.

The airport’s website highlights “various free and paid parking options” for passengers.

The express drop-off zone, located directly outside the main terminal, charges £5.50 for a 15-minute stay. If drivers remain in the drop-off zone longer than 15 minutes, they will incur a premium charge of £1 per minute, with a flat fee of £50 after 30 minutes.

For those needing parking for longer than 15 minutes, the Short Stay car park is recommended.

Alternatively, the Long Stay car park offers a free pick-up option, allowing drivers to leave their car for up to one hour. Passengers can be picked up there, or you can take a free shuttle bus to the terminal.

