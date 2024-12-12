£100 fines to be enforced at popular Aberdeen Airport drop-off point

£100 fines are to be enforced at a popular Aberdeen Airport drop-off point.

A new sign has been propped up outside the Holiday Inn Express near the city’s airport, announcing a strict no parking, picking up, or dropping off policy.

The sign, which reads “entry for hotel customers only”, is accompanied by a warning that violators will face a £100 fine. If unpaid within 28 days, an additional £70 charge will apply.

It states that blue badge holders are not exempt from the fines.

Vehicle Control Services Limited, based in Sheffield, is listed as the managing authority for the area.” The company says it provides “cost-effective parking solutions to both the public and private sectors”.

The road outside the hotel has become a popular drop-off point for both members of the public and taxi drivers hoping to avoid a drop-off-charge right outside the airport.

Aberdeen taxi driver speaks out against drop-off ban

Kevin Sherwin has been a taxi driver for 18 years.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Mr Sherwin says he wants answers over the reasons for the restrictions.

He said: “I say to people when they get in the taxi, I can either charge you £5.50 to drop you at the terminal or I can drop you off free of charge at the Holiday Inn Express and you can walk down the covered walked way.

“A lot of them will say, just drop me at the Holiday Inn Express – I’ll walk down and save £5.50.

“All of sudden, these things appeared today. I don’t know how legal it is.”

He added: “People are going to be absolutely fuming. We have got the low emission zones, we have got the bus gates so this is going to be something else that people are going to jump down somebody’s throats for.”

‘It’s going to be very interesting’

Mr Sherwin asked how the enforcement will be policed.

“How are they going to police it? If someone gets into my taxi and says Holiday Inn Express, I’m not going to say, ‘Is it the Holiday Inn Express or are you just using that as an excuse?'” he said.

“The other alternative is to get dropped off at the long stay car park and they get a free bus round from there.

“I would just like answers as to why they are doing it. At the end of the day, I will still drop people off there if they want to be dropped off there, the only thing is I can’t stay there waiting for them. It is going to be very interesting.”

We have contacted the Holiday Inn Express for comment and to confirm who put up the sign.

Aberdeen Airport offers ‘free and paid parking options’

Earlier this year, it was announced taxi drivers would face a 150% drop-off price increase.

The airport’s website highlights “various free and paid parking options” for passengers.

The express drop-off zone, located directly outside the main terminal, charges £5.50 for a 15-minute stay. If drivers remain in the drop-off zone longer than 15 minutes, they will incur a premium charge of £1 per minute, with a flat fee of £50 after 30 minutes.

For those needing parking for longer than 15 minutes, the Short Stay car park is recommended.

Alternatively, the Long Stay car park offers a free pick-up option, allowing drivers to leave their car for up to one hour. Passengers can be picked up there, or you can take a free shuttle bus to the terminal.